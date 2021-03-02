Automotive Catalytic Converters Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2027 and Industry Analysis Report

The Automotive Catalytic Converters market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Automotive Catalytic Converters companies during the forecast period.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Automotive Catalytic Converters, presents the global Automotive Catalytic Converters market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the Automotive Catalytic Converters capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Automotive Catalytic Converters by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc. An automotive catalytic converter is a device that uses a catalyst to convert three harmful compounds in car exhaust into harmless compounds. It is a stainless steel box mounted in the exhaust system. Inside is the auto catalyst – a ceramic or metallic substrate with an active coating incorporating chemical compounds (the washcoat) to support a combination of catalytical materials or minerals selected for their effectiveness in the required emissions reductions. The global average price of automotive catalytic converters is in the decreasing trend, from 128.3 USD/Unit in 2011 to 121.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of automotive catalytic converters includes three-way converter, two-way converter and other type, and the proportion of three-way converter in 2015 is about 83%. Automotive catalytic converters are widely used in passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The most proportion of automotive catalytic converters is used for passenger vehicle, and the consumption proportion in 2015 is about 75%. The Automotive Catalytic Converters market was valued at 15100 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 18500 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Catalytic Converters.

Key global participants in the Automotive Catalytic Converters market include:

Brillient Tiger

Boysen

Tenneco

Weifu Lida

Futaba

Faurecia

Sango

Sejong

Chongqing Hiter

Magneti Marelli

Benteler

Tianjin Catarc

Bosal

Liuzhou Lihe

Calsonic Kansei

Katcon

Yutaka

Eberspacher

By application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Catalytic Converters market: Type segments

Two-Way Converters

Three-Way Converters

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automotive Catalytic Converters Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Automotive Catalytic Converters Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Automotive Catalytic Converters Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Automotive Catalytic Converters Market in Major Countries

7 North America Automotive Catalytic Converters Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Automotive Catalytic Converters Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Automotive Catalytic Converters Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive Catalytic Converters Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Report Key Audience

Automotive Catalytic Converters manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Automotive Catalytic Converters

Automotive Catalytic Converters industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Automotive Catalytic Converters industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

