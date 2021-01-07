Automotive Catalyst Market Research overview Including Key Regions, Players & Projection

Automotive Catalyst Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.60 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 18.98 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for better vehicle efficiency is the major factor for the growth of this market

All the stats, data, facts and figures collected to structure this automotive catalyst market report are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, newspapers and other authentic sources. It is a comprehensive and proficient report that focuses on primary and secondary market drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. The market share of major competitors on global level is studied where key areas such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America are taken into account in this automotive catalyst market research report. It also provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.

Moreover, automotive catalyst market report explains better market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. The report brings into focus studies about market definition, market segmentation, and competitive analysis in the market. This automotive catalyst report also covers very important aspect which is competitive intelligence and with this businesses can gain competitive advantage to thrive in the market. Various parameters covered in this research report helps businesses for better decision making.

Leading Players of global automotive catalyst market are

Umicore,

BASF SE,

Johnson Matthey,

CATALER CORPORATION,

Clariant,

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc.,

Cummins Inc.,

Heraeus Holding,

INTERKAT Catalyst GmbH,

Tenneco Inc.,

IBIDEN,

N.E. CHEMCAT,

Magneti Marelli S.p.A, BOSAL, CRI Catalyst Company LP, Ecocat India Pvt. Ltd., Eberspächer, Klarius Products Ltd.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in the automobile industry is driving the growth of this market

Rising prevalence for nanotechnology in catalytic converter is another important factor driving the growth of this market

High price of the automotive catalyst is restraining the growth of this market

Increasing manufacturing of electric vehicle is another factor restraining the market growth

Recent Industry Developments

In March 2018, Diversified Environmental Catalysts, Inc. announced that they have acquired PaceSetter Exhaust Systems. This acquisition will help the company to broaden their product portfolio by adding products like headers, exhaust systems, etc. The both company want to provide their customers with best services and product so that they can meet the requirement of the people.

In December 2017, Umicore announced that they have acquired Materia’s metathesis catalyst IP and business portfolio. This acquisition will help the Umicore to expand their catalyst technologies so that they can offer better services to their customers as they will be able to get access to the proprietary, patent-protected cutting-edge technology. It will also help the company to strengthen themselves in the market by providing wide service, product, and IP portfolio.

Key Segmentation of Automotive Catalyst Market

By Vehicle Type

Light-Duty Vehicle

Heavy-Duty Vehicle

Motorcycle

Passenger Car

By Type

Platinum Catalysts

Palladium Catalysts

Rhodium Catalysts

By Engine Type

Gasoline (3-way, 4-way)

Diesel (Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR))

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

