Automotive Camera Module Market 2027 Incredible Involvement By World
Automotive Camera ModuleAutomotive Camera Module is defined as a housing containing an image sensor, a processor, a lens, a buffer, and connector points; in addition, some system specific software and any other elements may be required before the camera module can be installed in a space defined by the vehicle manufacturer.
In the last several years, global market of automotive camera module developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 29.91%. In 2017, global actual production is about 78.2 million units.
The classification of automotive camera module includes Back Camera, Front Camera and Othersand the proportion of Back Camera in 2017 is about 55.61%. Back camera is very helpful for the young drivers, especially when they back a car.
Automotive camera module is widely used in Sedan, SUV and other field. The most proportion of automotive camera module is used for Sedan, and the consumption market share in 2017 is about 71.52%.
Market competition is intense. Panasonic, Valeo, Magna, Continental, MCNEX, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The Automotive Camera Module Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Automotive Camera Module was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on 'Automotive Camera Module Industry' offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies.
This survey takes into account the value of Automotive Camera Module generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Panasonic, Valeo, Magna, Continental, MCNEX, SEMCO, LG Innotek, Sharp, Bosch, ZF TRW, Tung Thih,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Back Camera, Front Camera, Others
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Sedan, SUV, Others
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Automotive Camera Module, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The Automotive Camera Module market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Automotive Camera Module from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Automotive Camera Module market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Camera Module Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Camera Module Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Back Camera
1.2.3 Front Camera
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Camera Module Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Sedan
1.3.3 SUV
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Camera Module Production
2.1 Global Automotive Camera Module Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Automotive Camera Module Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Automotive Camera Module Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Camera Module Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Camera Module Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Automotive Camera Module Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Camera Module Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Automotive Camera Module Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Automotive Camera Module Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Automotive Camera Module Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Camera Module Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Camera Module Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Automotive Camera Module Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Camera Module Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Camera Module Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Automotive Camera Module Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Camera Module Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Camera Module Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Automotive Camera Module Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Camera Module Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Camera Module Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Camera Module Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Automotive Camera Module Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Camera Module Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Camera Module Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Camera Module Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Automotive Camera Module Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Automotive Camera Module Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Automotive Camera Module Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Automotive Camera Module Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Automotive Camera Module Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Camera Module Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Camera Module Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Automotive Camera Module Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Automotive Camera Module Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Camera Module Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Camera Module Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Automotive Camera Module Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Automotive Camera Module Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Automotive Camera Module Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Automotive Camera Module Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Automotive Camera Module Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Automotive Camera Module Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Automotive Camera Module Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Automotive Camera Module Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Automotive Camera Module Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Automotive Camera Module Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Automotive Camera Module Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Automotive Camera Module Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Automotive Camera Module Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Automotive Camera Module Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Automotive Camera Module Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Automotive Camera Module Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Automotive Camera Module Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Automotive Camera Module Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Automotive Camera Module Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Automotive Camera Module Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Automotive Camera Module Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Automotive Camera Module Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Automotive Camera Module Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Automotive Camera Module Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Automotive Camera Module Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Automotive Camera Module Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Automotive Camera Module Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Automotive Camera Module Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Automotive Camera Module Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Automotive Camera Module Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Automotive Camera Module Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Automotive Camera Module Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Camera Module Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Camera Module Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Camera Module Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Camera Module Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Camera Module Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Camera Module Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Camera Module Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Camera Module Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Camera Module Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Automotive Camera Module Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Camera Module Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Camera Module Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Automotive Camera Module Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Camera Module Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Camera Module Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Automotive Camera Module Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Camera Module Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Camera Module Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Camera Module Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Camera Module Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Camera Module Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Camera Module Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Camera Module Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Camera Module Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Camera Module Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Camera Module Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Camera Module Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Panasonic
12.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.1.2 Panasonic Overview
12.1.3 Panasonic Automotive Camera Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Panasonic Automotive Camera Module Product Description
12.1.5 Panasonic Related Developments
12.2 Valeo
12.2.1 Valeo Corporation Information
12.2.2 Valeo Overview
12.2.3 Valeo Automotive Camera Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Valeo Automotive Camera Module Product Description
12.2.5 Valeo Related Developments
12.3 Magna
12.3.1 Magna Corporation Information
12.3.2 Magna Overview
12.3.3 Magna Automotive Camera Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Magna Automotive Camera Module Product Description
12.3.5 Magna Related Developments
12.4 Continental
12.4.1 Continental Corporation Information
12.4.2 Continental Overview
12.4.3 Continental Automotive Camera Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Continental Automotive Camera Module Product Description
12.4.5 Continental Related Developments
12.5 MCNEX
12.5.1 MCNEX Corporation Information
12.5.2 MCNEX Overview
12.5.3 MCNEX Automotive Camera Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 MCNEX Automotive Camera Module Product Description
12.5.5 MCNEX Related Developments
12.6 SEMCO
12.6.1 SEMCO Corporation Information
12.6.2 SEMCO Overview
12.6.3 SEMCO Automotive Camera Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 SEMCO Automotive Camera Module Product Description
12.6.5 SEMCO Related Developments
12.7 LG Innotek
12.7.1 LG Innotek Corporation Information
12.7.2 LG Innotek Overview
12.7.3 LG Innotek Automotive Camera Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 LG Innotek Automotive Camera Module Product Description
12.7.5 LG Innotek Related Developments
12.8 Sharp
12.8.1 Sharp Corporation Information
12.8.2 Sharp Overview
12.8.3 Sharp Automotive Camera Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Sharp Automotive Camera Module Product Description
12.8.5 Sharp Related Developments
12.9 Bosch
12.9.1 Bosch Corporation Information
12.9.2 Bosch Overview
12.9.3 Bosch Automotive Camera Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Bosch Automotive Camera Module Product Description
12.9.5 Bosch Related Developments
12.10 ZF TRW
12.10.1 ZF TRW Corporation Information
12.10.2 ZF TRW Overview
12.10.3 ZF TRW Automotive Camera Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 ZF TRW Automotive Camera Module Product Description
12.10.5 ZF TRW Related Developments
12.11 Tung Thih
12.11.1 Tung Thih Corporation Information
12.11.2 Tung Thih Overview
12.11.3 Tung Thih Automotive Camera Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Tung Thih Automotive Camera Module Product Description
12.11.5 Tung Thih Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Automotive Camera Module Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Automotive Camera Module Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Automotive Camera Module Production Mode & Process
13.4 Automotive Camera Module Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Automotive Camera Module Sales Channels
13.4.2 Automotive Camera Module Distributors
13.5 Automotive Camera Module Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Automotive Camera Module Industry Trends
14.2 Automotive Camera Module Market Drivers
14.3 Automotive Camera Module Market Challenges
14.4 Automotive Camera Module Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Camera Module Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
