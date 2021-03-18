Automotive Camera Market projected value of USD 16.70 billion by forecast 2026

Automotive cameras are an electronic device or equipment that help in the visual aids of the individuals driving the vehicles as well as the implementation of autonomous driving systems such as driver monitoring, park assist, blind spot detection. These cameras have the capabilities to interact with their surroundings and identify any possible collision threats and inform them to the driver.

Global Automotive Camera Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.38 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 16.70 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in demand of vehicles and the overall growth of the automotive industry.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Automotive Camera Air Purifier market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Automotive Camera Air Purifier market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-automotive-camera-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive camera market are Continental AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Valeo; Aptiv; Magna International Inc; Ficosa Internacional SA; Autoliv Inc.; Mobileye; Clarion; OmniVision Technologies, Inc.; Veoneer Inc.; Ambarella; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; AEi Boston and STONKAM CO.,LTD.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of ADAS in vehicles due to the prevalence of IoT in automobiles

Growing cases of accidents and road fatalities involving blind spots in vehicles; the incorporation of automotive camera helps in eliminating such blind spots, this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of installation and maintenance of these cameras is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Automotive Camera Market

By Technology

Digital Camera

Infrared Camera

Thermal Camera

By View Type

Single View System

Multi-View System

By Application

Driver Monitoring System

Park Assist System

Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS)

Blind Spot Detection

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By EV Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Continental AG announced the incorporation of automotive cameras for the right turn assist system in trucks improved the performance of the radars and the entire system significantly.

In June 2018, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Mobileye announced a collaboration agreement to develop and provide the “S-Cam4” to major automotive manufacturers.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-automotive-camera-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Country Level Analysis

The Automotive Camera Air Purifier market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Automotive Camera Air Purifier market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Automotive Camera Air Purifier market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Camera Air Purifier market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Automotive Camera Air Purifier Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Camera Air Purifier market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automotive Camera Air Purifier market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automotive Camera Air Purifier market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Browse Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-automotive-camera-market?utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Camera Air Purifier Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/covid-19-impact/global-automotive-camera-market?utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-automotive-camera-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com