Automotive Camera Market in Europe 2020 Status and Outlook, Industry Growth Rate, Opportunities and Challenges to 2025

By 2025, the automotive camera market in Europe share is estimated to reach more than $5 billion, driven by demand from the leading automobile brands including BMW and Audi. Since high functionality and efficiency are deemed crucial to safety systems of the latest automobiles, the Europe automotive camera market size is projected to rise remarkably over the forthcoming period.

The following three trends have been fostering the automotive camera market outlook in Europe:

New breakthroughs to set growth in motion

Recent innovations in the Europe automotive camera industry outlook can potentially bring in more revenue. A pioneer in the European automotive industry, Veoneer, Inc. announced that it has initiated the production of an automotive thermal sensing system that is expected to be by far the most advanced system in the world.

Being a 4th generation system, the Night Vision system is expected to debut with the latest 2021 Cadillac Escalade. It can warn about potential dangers within a range up to 200 meters even in total darkness, smoke, fog, rain, and blinding headlights of approaching vehicles. The 4th generation camera is 50% lighter and 50% smaller than its predecessor. The invention of such compact, highly advanced automotive cameras and thermal sensing systems has been a primary driver of the Europe automotive camera market growth.

Trifocal camera segment to bode well for future development

Categorized by type, monofocal cameras, trifocal cameras, and stereo cameras are the key segments of the Europe automotive camera market. The trifocal camera segment is set to garner considerable revenue in the Europe automotive camera market share, aided by the technological advancements in the domain. Several leading names in the Europe automotive camera industry have been installing trifocal cameras thanks to their enhanced abilities to detect distance between distant-range objects vehicles accurately.

For instance, the new 4 Series Coupe by BMW, which is expected to hit the market by March 2021, features a safety suite that can efficiently read road markings as well as detect vehicles ahead.

Lane departure warning systems to drive demand as emphasis on safety augments

The lane departure warning systems (LDWS) segment is likely to surge consistently since advanced sensors at low costs are available in the market. With the alarming increase in the number of car accidents, concerns regarding prevention of perilous situations has led to market players installing efficient sensors in automobiles. These sensors can identify and detect the movements and distance range of vehicles, enabling the driver to view the solid and striped lane markings lying ahead on the road through a camera mounted near the rear-view mirror.

The threefold safety system including protection from front, side, and rear is now being provided at minimal costs, enabling further expansion of the Europe automotive camera industry share. Furthermore, three key forms are available across LDWS, namely lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and lane centering assist. All three are proactive systems that can offer visual, audible, or even haptic feedback that involves vibration.

With a constant eye on luxury as well as safety, the integration of automated features in automotive cameras by prime industry leaders has been reinforcing the Europe automotive camera industry growth.

