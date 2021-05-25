Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market: Synthetic Filter to Gain Maximum Revenue Share Forecast 2017 to 2022

The Growth of Automotive Cabin Air Filter market is huge. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Automotive cabin air filter reduces the amount of impurities and pollutants entering the vehicle from air condition system, heating, and ventilation. This filter is a fundamental part of a vehicle as it protects against harmful bacteria, pollen, dust, and smog. Cabin air filters in vehicles are generally attached to the glove box or it can be found under the vehicle’s dashboard. Manufacturers are also producing multi-layer air filters with highest filtration capacity to trap and remove smallest particles.

Various studies have also shown that the quality of air inside the vehicle is six times poorer compared to the quality of air outside the vehicle. Hence, increasing number of automobile manufacturers are integrating cabin air filters. Meanwhile, automotive filter manufacturers are also developing filters using organic materials, the concept of the customizable air filter is also rising.

Development of smaller, closer-packed fibers is on a rise, as these filters are able to block ultrafine particles. To prevent the smell and to reduce the level of oxide of nitrogen and carbon monoxide, development of charcoal lined cabin air filters with activated carbon is also gaining popularity among the manufacturers.

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global market for automotive cabin air filter is expected to witness robust growth. The market is projected to reach US$ 4,649.2 million revenue towards the end of 2022. Increasing production of vehicle worldwide is driving the demand for cabin air filter which is being considered as the standard equipment by automobile manufacturers. Cabin air filter manufacturers are also focusing on reducing the cost of filters, as the end-consumers are very price sensitive.

Accounting nearly two-fifth of the revenue share in automotive cabin air filter, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) is expected to be one of the most attractive sales channels. Towards the end of 2022, OEM is projected to reach close to US$ 1,700 million value. Although global sales of automotive cabin air filters through Independent Aftermarket (IAM) is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 300 million during 2017-2022.

Synthetic Filter to Gain Maximum Revenue Share

Compared to cellulose filter in automotive cabin air filter, synthetic filter is expected to experience impressive growth, accounting for nearly one-third of the revenue share by 2017 end. Synthetic filter media consists thin fiber blocking very fine particles from entering. Moreover, synthetic filter media increases filter capacity, as it tends to load contaminate through depth of the media.

Increased Usage of Automotive Cabin Air Filter by Mid-Sized Passenger Cars

Mid-sized passenger cars are expected to be among the largest users of automotive cabin air filter. Witnessing a healthy growth, mid-sized passenger cars are projected to surpass US$ 800 million revenue towards the end of 2022.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global automotive cabin air filter market through 2022, which include Robert Bosch GmbH, Donaldson Company, Inc., Denso Corporation, Mahle Group, K & N Engineering Inc., SOGEFI SpA, Airmatic Filterbau GmbH, Cummins Inc., Champion Laboratories, Inc., FRAM Group IP LLC, Hengst SE & Co. KG, Freudenberg & Co. KG, UFI Filters Spa, and Mann+Hummel GmbH.

