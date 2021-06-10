Automotive Bushing Technologies Market to 2028 – OGE Rubbers & Plastics, Continental AG, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., Federal-Mogul LLC, Hyundai Polytech India, Nolathane, Paulstra SNC, SumiRiko AVS Germany GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Vibracoustic GmbH

Automotive bushing technologies market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 7754.1 Mn in 2017 to US$ 9947.2 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2017 and 2025.

A suspension system plays a critical role in ensuring a smooth ride for the occupants of the car. These solid suspension parts are linked to each other and transmit energy when the vehicle is on the move. Bushings are small components that are typically made of rubber or polyurethane material and act as isolators to the noise and vibrations that are transmitted by the solid metal suspension parts. These bushings enable reduction in the vibrations and noise and thereby ensure a smooth & comfortable ride for the passengers. Functions of bushing include vibration isolation, provide cushioning and also reduce the friction between solid metal parts in the vehicle.

The global Automotive Bushing Technologies market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. APAC holds the dominant share in the Automotive Bushing Technologies market and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market in forecasted period. Governments of various countries are supporting local manufacturers to enhance automotive sector in the country which is bolstering the market growth.

The Top Companies in the Automotive Bushing Technologies market include: – OGE Rubbers & Plastics, Continental AG, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., Federal-Mogul LLC, Hyundai Polytech India, Nolathane, Paulstra SNC, SumiRiko AVS Germany GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Vibracoustic GmbH

The above listing of key players is derived by considering multiple factors such as overall revenue, current Automotive Bushing Technologies portfolio, new product launches, market initiatives, investment in technology up-gradation, mergers & acquisitions, and other joint activities.

Global Automotive Bushing Technologies Market: Applications and Types

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Damper Bushings, Bump stops, Top Mounts, Suspension Arm Bushings, Subframe Bushings and PT Mounts); Suspension Type (McPherson, Double Wishbone, Multilink and CTBA); and Vehicle Segment (A/B, C, D, E, F and SUV (A, B, C, D and E))

