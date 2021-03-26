Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Automotive Blind Spot Detection System industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global automotive blind spot detection system market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 12.08 billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing usage of autonomous systems and components in vehicles.

Blind spot detection system is the integration of sensors, components and accessories on the vehicles in combination so that the driver can be informed of vehicles/obstacles approaching or in close proximity of the vehicle at the blind side of the driver. These components generally include sensors, mirrors, alarms even visualization systems which provide the driver enhanced control and protection of their blind-side.

Market Drivers:

Increased usage of safety services and technologies which has been a result of stringent regulations provided by the governments to avoid collisions and accidents, fosters the growth of the market

Advancements of components, sensors, technologies resulting in the drivers and vehicles to be better equipped for avoiding any incidences of accidents, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Focus of manufacturers of vehicles to meet the standards set by different authorities regarding safety of vehicles and exceed these standards to enhance the features of their vehicles, which leads to growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Incidences regarding systems malfunctioning, this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Inability of these systems to work in testing/difficult environmental conditions such as rainfall, snowfall, this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) Buses & Coaches



By Technology

Radar Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Light Detection & Ranging (LiDAR) Sensor

Others

By End-Users

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Class

Entry Level

Mid-Market

Luxury

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, DENSO CORPORATION announced the availability of “24-GHz submillimetre-wave rear and side radar sensor” developed for use in Toyota’s 2018 version of Camry which will be made available from July 2017. These sensors are aimed at enhancing the detection capabilities of obstacles while having the control of autonomous braking systems so that incidences of any collisions can be reduced.

In December 2016, Analog Devices, Inc. announced that they had acquired “solid-state laser beam steering technology” from Vescent Photonics. This acquisition will help Analog in providing specialised services for autonomous driving and vehicle safety as this technology will better innovate the LiDAR systems and sensors currently available.

Competitive Analysis

Global automotive blind spot detection system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive blind spot detection system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive blind spot detection system market are Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aptiv, Autoliv Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Xiamen Australia Shida Electronics Co., Ltd., Analog Devices, Inc., Auto-i, Valeo, Ficosa Internacional SA, PRECO Electronics, Siemens, Mobileye, s.m.s, smart microwave sensors GmbH (smartmicro), HYUNDAI MOBIS, Magna International Inc., Mando Corp., HARMAN International, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and Samvardhana Motherson Group among others.

Major Highlights of Automotive Blind Spot Detection System market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Blind Spot Detection System market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automotive Blind Spot Detection System market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automotive Blind Spot Detection System market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

