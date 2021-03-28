Automotive Balance Shaft Market forecast to 2017: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2023
Eccentric weighted shaft is known to offset vibrations in an engine design not immanently balanced. Furthermore, the shaft vibrates and rotates in a way that can lower the vibration. These shafts are the most complicated parts that need to be developed precisely to ensure its compatibility with the automobile engine.
Rise in demand for the Inline-4 Cylinder Engine especially in the Asia-Pacific region has played a vital role drive the automotive balance shaft market. Further, the need for eco-friendly automobiles is on an increase, owing to the strict government emission policies. However, demand for electric vehicle has hampered the automotive balance shaft market growth to a greater extent. On the other hand, pressure over the manufacturers to integrate balance shafts in automobiles to provide engines with reduced vibration, noise, and vibration is projected to create greater opportunities for the automotive balance shaft market.
The automobile balance shaft market is segmented based on engine type, manufacturing process, vehicle type, and geography. The engine type covered in the market research report include Inline-3 Cylinder Engine, Inline-4 Cylinder Engine, Inline-5 Cylinder Engine, and V6 engine. The manufacturing processes discussed in the study are forged and cast processes. The types of vehicle are passenger cars, light commercial vehicle (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV). The regions considered in the study are North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific and LAMEA.
Some of the key market players studied in the report include American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., LACO, Mitec-jebsen Automotive Systems (Dalian) Co Ltd, Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd., Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co., Ltd., Otics Corporation, Sansera Engineering Pvt. Ltd, SHW AG, SKF Group AB, and TFO Corporation.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study includes the analytical depiction of the global automotive balance shaft market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the automotive balance shaft industry.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Manufacturing Process
Forged
Cast
By Engine Type
Inline-3 Cylinder Engine
Inline-4 Cylinder Engine
Inline-5 Cylinder Engine
V-6 Engine
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
