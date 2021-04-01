Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market to Remain Competitive | Major Giants Continuously Expanding Market

Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market is valued at approximately USD 3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) is a modern-day secure technology increasingly being installed to vehicles, which supervises the traffic conditions ahead and certainly brakes the car if driver collapses to respond to an emergency situation. Also, the system has been observed as an integral development that detects an imminent forward crash with other another vehicle in time to prevent or mitigate the crash. Further, the application of autonomous emergency braking system industry is engaged in advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), which makes a vehicle better and safer for drivers. Furthermore, the rise in sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, along with the growing number of road accidents and concern on road safety are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, the World Road Statistics stated that India is the leading country in terms of accident deaths throughout the 199 countries, as compared to China and U.S. Also, as per the WHO Global Report on Road Safety issued in 2018, India accounts for nearly 11% of the road accident-related deaths in the World. Similarly, as per the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, in 2018, approximately 244,937 road traffic accidents occurred in China, causing 63,194 fatalities, 258,532 injuries, and direct economic loss valued at 1.38 billion yuan (USD 200 million). This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the high installation cost of autonomous emergency braking system, and low spending capacity across underdeveloped economies are the few major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global automotive autonomous emergency braking system market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in penetration of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and luxurious vehicle, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, along with the growing government initiatives for road safety in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1845

Major market player included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH.

Delphi Automotive LLP

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichafen AG

Hyundai Mobus

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Automotive System Ltd.

Mando Corporation

Netradyne

Valeo SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Brake Type:

Disc

Drum

By Technology Type:

Crash Imminent Braking

Dynamic Breaking Support

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1845

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors