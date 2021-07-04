Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market forecast to 2026: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2026

Global automotive AR and VR market is expected to reach $53.76 billion by 2026, representing a 2020-2026 CAGR of 79.5%.

Highlighted with 88 tables and 72 figures, this 154-page report “Global Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Component, Technology, Application, Vehicle Type, Driving Autonomy, and Region 2020-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automotive AR and VR market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd180

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automotive AR and VR market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Application, Vehicle Type, Driving Autonomy, and Region.

Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Hardware

– Sensors

– Semiconductor Component

– Displays and Projectors

– Position Trackers

– Cameras

– Others

Software

– Software Developer Kits

– Cloud Services

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Augmented Reality (AR) by Technology

– Marker-based Augmented Reality (further segmented into Passive Marker and Active Marker)

– Markerless Augmented Reality (further segmented into Model based Tracking and Image based Processing)

Augmented Reality (AR) by Device

– Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

– Head-Up Display (HUD)

– Handheld Device

Virtual Reality (VR) by Technology

– Nonimmersive Technology

– Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology

Virtual Reality (VR) by Device

– Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

– Gesture-Tracking Device

– Projector & Display Wall

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Manufacturing & Supply

– Research & Development

– Marketing & Sales

– Aftermarket Service

– Support Functions & Training

– Other Applications

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Passenger Vehicles

– Commercial Vehicles

Based on Driving Autonomy, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Conventional Driving

– Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Driving

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC: Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe: Rest of Europe is further segmented into The Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Technology, Application, and Vehicle Type over the years 2015-2026 are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend: and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global automotive AR and VR market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd180

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Bosch

Continental

DENSO

Garmin

General Motors (GM)

HARMAN International

HTC

Hyundai Motor Company

Jaguar

Mercedes-Benz

Microsoft

Nippon Seiki

NVIDIA

Panasonic

Unity

Visteon

Volkswagen

(Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)