Automotive Alternative Propulsion Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027 Increasing demand for alternative propulsion system in the commercial vehicle segment coupled with high investments in R&D of automotive alternative propulsion is fueling the market growth.

Reports and Data has added a new market research report titled Global Automotive Alternative Propulsion Market Forecast to 2027 to its ever-expanding database. The report spanning over 100 pages is a detailed overview of the market equipped with latest information about product types, application spectrum, revenue share, market growth, revenue growth, market share, market size, and top companies. Insightful data has been collected through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by industry experts and professionals to offer key insights into statistical data of the market. The statistical data has been organized into tables, charts, diagrams, and other pictorial representations. The report also provides insights into the

General Motors Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corporation, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Continental AG, Tesla, Inc., Volkswagen Group, Tata Motors Limited, Hyundai Motor Company, and Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Automotive Alternative Propulsion market with important details about the key market players such as their financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and overall company profiles. It also studies M&A activities, joint ventures, partnerships and collaborations, licensing agreements and product launches and brand promotions. It also offers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each player.

The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into the market growth, size, share and lucrative investment approaches. It covers study of crucial aspects such as factors influencing the growth and restraint of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and value chain analysis. It further provides detailed overview of the key segments of the Automotive Alternative Propulsion market and revenue share and growth rate of each segment.

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

FCEV

HEV

EV

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Passenger

Commercial

Point of Sale Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

OEM

After Sales

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Power Generation System

Energy Storage System

Others

Regional Outlook of Automotive Alternative Propulsion Market:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest

Fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) are powered by hydrogen fuel cells and are a more efficient form of automotive propulsion system compared to the conventional internal combustion engine vehicles. These kind of vehicles produce zero tailpipe emissions and only emit water vapor with warm air. The revenue of this sub-segment is expected to reach USD 11.37 Billion by 2027.

A hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) incorporates a hybrid propulsion system with a combination of traditional gasoline-powered internal combustion engine system and electric propulsion motorized system. Few of the HEVs make use of the gasoline in order to produce the potential energy for the electric motor, which then converts into the kinetic energy. The HEV sub-segment is growing with a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period. Toyota Prius is the most sold model of hybrid electric vehicle as of now.

The power generation system is the principal component of an automotive alternative propulsion system, which helps generate the power using alternative source of energy. Air Compression, Thermal Loop, Hydrogen Recirculation Blower, Motor are the power generation components for the FCEVs, while Power Electronics & Motor are for the HEVs.

