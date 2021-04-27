Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2028

The global automotive airbag silicone market size reached USD 237.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the number of silicone-coated airbags per vehicle is one of the key factors currently driving growth of the global automotive airbag silicone market. One-piece-woven segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing emphasis on diminishing accidental death rate is expected to boost growth of this segment.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Automotive Airbag Silicone industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automotive Airbag Silicone sector. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Automotive Airbag Silicone market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Automotive Airbag Silicone market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Automotive Airbag Silicone market are Wacker Chemie AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kolon Industries, Inc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Toray Industries, Inc., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and DENSO Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive airbag silicone market on the basis of type, airbag position, vehicle type, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) One-Piece-Woven Cut-And-Sewn Seam-Sealed

Airbag Position Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Curtain/Side Front Knee

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Commercial Vehicle Passenger Cars



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Automotive Airbag Silicone market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

