Automotive Air Purifier Market Size, Share, Industry Report with | 3M, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, and More

A new business intelligence report released by DBMR with title ”Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Automotive Air Purifier Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. This report also provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Global Automotive Air Purifier Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 792.7 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2695.32 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.53% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the people awareness about health is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Automotive Air Purifier Market report:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive air purifier market are 3M, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Ecomventures, Eureka Forbes, Freudenberg Group, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MAHLE GmbH, Mann+Hummel Group, Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co.,Ltd., IQAir, Guangzhou Olansi Healthcare Co, Oransi, Freudenberg Group, YADU Int’l Technology (Beijing) Co.,Ltd.

Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

1) Increase in multi-functional air purifier is driving the market. 2) Increasing healthcare awareness among consumer is driving the market. 3) Growing industries and more urbanization is driving the market.

1)The price of the air purifier are high which is the major cause restraining the market growth. 2) Low cost purification availability is restraining market.

1)In January 2019, Kent RO launched their new car purifier- KENT MAGIC Car Air purifier at Rs 7999. This new purifier cleanses in- car air silently and removes dust, allergens, chemical, odours and other air pollutants from the car. It has HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Arrestor) technology which keeps the air clean. 2) In January 2019, Sharp launched their new air purifier SHARP FP- JC2M- B which cleanses the air inside car and has dual technology HEPA & Carbon filter which removes PM2.5 and other gaseous substance.

If opting for the Global version of Automotive Air Purifier Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content: Automotive Air Purifier Market Report

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Automotive Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Automotive Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Automotive Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Automotive Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Automotive Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast

Competition Landscape

How Does This Automotive Air Purifier Market Insights Help?

Automotive Air Purifier Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

The Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To Increase insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Automotive Air Purifier Market” and its commercial landscape

