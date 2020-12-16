Automotive Air Purifier Market Break-Down By Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities And Forecast

Automotive Air Purifier Market research report is generated with a nice blend of industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology to advance user experience. The key research methodology used in this Automotive Air Purifier Market report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.

Global Automotive Air Purifier Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 792.7 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2695.32 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.53% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the people awareness about health is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Drivers, Restraint and Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Development:

1) Increase in multi-functional air purifier is driving the market. 2) Increasing healthcare awareness among consumer is driving the market. 3) Growing industries and more urbanization is driving the market.

1)The price of the air purifier are high which is the major cause restraining the market growth. 2) Low cost purification availability is restraining market.

1)In January 2019, Kent RO launched their new car purifier- KENT MAGIC Car Air purifier at Rs 7999. This new purifier cleanses in- car air silently and removes dust, allergens, chemical, odours and other air pollutants from the car. It has HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Arrestor) technology which keeps the air clean. 2) In January 2019, Sharp launched their new air purifier SHARP FP- JC2M- B which cleanses the air inside car and has dual technology HEPA & Carbon filter which removes PM2.5 and other gaseous substance.

Key Players: Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive air purifier market are 3M, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Ecomventures, Eureka Forbes, Freudenberg Group, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MAHLE GmbH, Mann+Hummel Group, Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co.,Ltd., IQAir, Guangzhou Olansi Healthcare Co, Oransi, Freudenberg Group, YADU Int’l Technology (Beijing) Co.,Ltd.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Access Control Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Access Control Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

