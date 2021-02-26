Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market Forecast to 2027 -AAM Competition, Aisin Seiki Co., Atlas Industries Inc., China Ruiming Industrial Co., Edelbrock, Inzi Controls Co.

The boosting demand of air intake manifold for the enhancement of the engine performance as well as and decreasing the noise and emission pollutants. These automotive air intake manifold offers enhances the engine operation and smooth flow of fuel mixture. The boosting demand of passenger vehicles, owing to improved purchasing power as well as rapid development in the automotive infrastructure, is the factor for the growth in the demand for the automotive air intake manifold market in the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The constant growth in automobile production and sales, as well as the rising trend of vehicle customization for enhanced performance are the major drivers for the growth of the automotive air intake manifold market. The mounting demand for fuel efficiency and minimum consumption of fuel and high output in terms of efficiency, which is creating opportunities for the automotive air intake manifold market in the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive air intake manifold Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive air intake manifold market with detailed market segmentation by product type, vehicle type, build material, sales channel, and geography. The global automotive air intake manifold market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive air intake manifold market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive air intake manifold companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

· AAM Competition, LLC

· Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

· Atlas Industries Inc.

· China Ruiming Industrial Co., Ltd.

· Edelbrock, LLC

· Inzi Controls Co., Ltd.

· Keihin North America, Inc.

· Mikuni Corporation

· Samvardhana Motherson Group

· Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Single Plane Manifold, Dual Plane Manifold); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles); Build Material (High Performance Plastics, Composite Materials, Metals); Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket) and Geography

The structure of the Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

