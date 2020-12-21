Automotive Air Conditioner Compressor Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application and Potential Forecast Research Report

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automotive Air Conditioner Compressor Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2024, (The global automotive air conditioner compressor market is anticipated to observe extensive growth in the coming years mainly due to the swift rise in the production of automobiles across major economies and the increasing installation of advanced comfort features in economy cars. Additionally, rise in disposable income, increase in urbanization, and growing trend of automation in automobiles are expected to boost the market growth in the near future. Automotive air conditioner compressors have witnessed various technological advancements, such as less power consumption and reduced size, in recent years. This has further increased their demand in the automotive industry and supported their market growth, globally.).”

Space constraint in passenger cars is one of the major factors affecting the installation of air conditioning systems in automobiles. Various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are, therefore, engaged in the development of lighter, more efficient, and smaller air conditioning systems for vehicles. These features also help in reducing the noise and vibration levels in automobiles. Hence, improvement in the design of compressors, resulting in their reduced size and power consumption, is a major trend observed in the automotive air conditioner compressor market, globally.

Important market players include Sanden Corporation, OMEGA Environmental Technologies, Yantai Shougang TD Automotive Compressor Co. Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Zhejiang Santian Auto Air Conditioning Compressor Co. Ltd., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, and Dunair Smiths Manufacturing Pty. Ltd.