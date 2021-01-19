Automotive Aftermarket Market 2020 Emerging Players, Growth Analysis And Precise Outlook – 2026

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020-2026

The automotive aftermarket is the secondary market of the automotive industry, concerned with the manufacturing, remanufacturing, distribution, retailing, and installation of all vehicle parts, chemicals, equipment, and accessories, after the sale of the automobile by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to the consumer. The parts, accessories, etc. for sale may or may not be manufactured by the OEM. According to a report by the International Trade Administration in the Department of Commerce, “Aftermarket parts are divided into two categories: replacement parts and accessories. Replacement parts are automotive parts built or remanufactured to replace OE parts as they become worn or damaged. Accessories are parts made for comfort, convenience, performance, safety, or customization, and are designed for add-on after the original sale of the motor vehicle.

This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Automotive Aftermarket industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Automotive Aftermarket. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

The research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Top Companies in the Global Automotive Aftermarket Market: Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Johnsons Controls Inc., Exide Technologies, Inc., 3M Company, Delphi Automotive PLC, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Automotive Aftermarket market on the basis of Types are:

Tire

Wheels

Battery

Lighting Components

Exhaust Components

Body Parts

Accessories

Telematics

Others

On the basis of Application, the Global Automotive Aftermarket market is segmented into:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Regional Analysis For Automotive Aftermarket Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Automotive Aftermarket market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Automotive Aftermarket Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

