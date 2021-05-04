Automotive Advanced Seating System Market Developments, Competitive Analysis, Forecasts 2025 |Lear Corporation, Continental AG, Faurecia

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Automotive Advanced Seating System Market in its latest report titled, “Automotive Advanced Seating System Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Automotive Advanced Seating System Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 9 % during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Global Automotive Advanced Seating System Market: Lear Corporation, Continental AG, Faurecia, NHK and others.

Industry News and Updates:

For instance, in May 2019, Apple wins project Titan patent for an advanced motion control vehicle seating system. With an aim of reducing or removing the effects of vibration and discordant stimuli can improve the overall comfort of vehicle occupants.

For instance, in January 2019, Lear Corp. and Gentherm, which is a specialist in thermal management technologies, entered into a partnership to develop thermal seating solutions for vehicles. With an aim for advanced development of a highly integrated, modular heating and cooling solution for Lears Intu seating system.

Key Market Trends

Luxury Cars Driving the Growth in the Market

The advances seating systems market is majorly driven by demand of luxury cars, as these features are likely to increase the cost of vehicle and hence not preferred by economy or mid-level car owners.

During the year 2019, the luxury car segment has witnessed growth of around 0.2%. But some of the premium car makers outperformed the market trend. For instance,

– The sales of BMW rose by 2% with a sales figure of record 2.17 million globally,

– Audi sales rose 1.8% to 1.6 million vehicles and

– Daimler which is the parent company of Mercedes recorded sales figure of 1.7 million Mercedes-Benz luxury cars in 2019.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Automotive Advanced Seating System market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Automotive Advanced Seating System Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

