Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment

3

Due to the environmental concerns about the emissions of greenhouse gases from automobiles, there is a trend to produce lightweight automobiles. This is because a reduction in the weight of the vehicle results in fuel savings and also helps in the reduced emission of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. To attain this aim of producing lightweight vehicles, automobile manufacturers are concentrating on producing different types of thermoplastic elastomers. In addition, manufacturers are not getting an easy access to petroleum based products due to the popularity of shale gas, due to which there is a supply uncertainty of raw materials across the world due to a shift from naphtha to natural gas. Moreover, the stringent government rules regarding the use of bio-based adhesives are expected to influence the global automotive adhesives and sealants market in a positive manner.

Request For Report Sample@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21673

A new report delivered by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2026’ studies the performance of the global automotive adhesives and sealants market over a nine year assessment period which starts from the year 2017 and ends in the year 2026. The report presents the forecast by value of the global automotive adhesives and sealants market and provides valuable information regarding the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends. As per the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the global automotive adhesives and sealants market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 4,600 Mn at the end of the year 2017 and is poised to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 6,500 Mn at the end of the forecast period in 2026, and in the process display a CAGR of 4.0% during 2017-2026.

Polyurethane Largest Product Type in Terms of Revenue Share

The polyurethane segment in the product type category of the global automotive adhesives and sealants market is the largest in terms of value and is slated to display a CAGR of 3.5% during the period of forecast. The polyurethane segment is anticipated to reach a market valuation of nearly US$ 1,400 Mn at the end of the period of forecast.

Request Report Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/21673

Paint Shop Segment by Application to Lead in Terms of Revenue

The paint shop segment in the application category of the global automotive adhesives and sealants market is anticipated to display a CAGR of 3.8% during the period of forecast. The paint shop segment was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 2,050 Mn in the year 2017.

Passenger Cars Segment by Vehicle Type Slated to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate

The passenger cars segment in the vehicle type category of the global automotive adhesives and sealants market is slated to display the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the period of forecast. The passenger cars segment is forecasted to reach a market valuation of nearly US$ 3,600 Mn by the end of the year 2026.

APEJ Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market to Emerge the Largest in Terms of Value Among Other Regional Markets

The automotive adhesives and sealants market in APEJ is the largest in terms of revenue and is anticipated to display a CAGR of 4.8% during the period of forecast. The APEJ regional market is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 2,800 Mn by the end of the period of assessment in 2026.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/21673

Company Profiles

3M

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Jowat SE

Permabond LLC

Hernon Manufacturing Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Delo

About Us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact Us

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353