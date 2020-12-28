Automotive Acoustic Materials Market: Global Insights, Top Manufacturers Analysis, Trend And Demand, Forecast To 2027 |Top Companies – Clariant, Kemira, GENERAL ELECTRIC, The Dow Chemical Company, BWA WATER ADDITIVES

Market Insights

The Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market is expected to reach USD 3.86 billion by 2025 from USD 2.08 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Players Covered in The Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Are:

The renowned players in global Automotive Acoustic materials market are DuPont, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Covestro AG, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Sika, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Huntsman International LLC., Bayer AG, Owen corning, johns Manville, Rockwool international, fletcher insulation and Knauff insulation, Thomas net, Sounddown corp., Victrex, USA., Fabri-Tech components,Inc.,Johnson bros, Roll Forming Co., Heubach Corporation, U.S. Rubber Supply Co., Tex Tech Industries and many more.

Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Scope and Segments

The market is based on Component type, materials type, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, application type and geographical segments.

Based on component, the market is segmented into Bonnet Liner, Cabin Rear Trim, Door Trim, and Others.

Based on materials, the market is segmented into ABS, Fiberglass, PU, PVC, Polypropylene and Others.

Based on vehicle, the market is segmented into Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle.

Based on electrical vehicle, the market is segmented into BEV, HEV, and PHEV.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Exterior, Interior, Under Hood and Engine Bay, Trunk Panel.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

