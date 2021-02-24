Automotive 48V System Market key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends and Applications by 2027

The demand for hybrid vehicles is increasing, owing to numerous advantages. On the other hand, the key market players are also investing to develop the latest solutions to meet the demand. These activities are leading the market to evolve further. According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive 48V system market is anticipated to reach $21.00 billion by 2027. The rise in demand for a 48V system and stringent regulation regarding low emission are the major factors that drive the growth. Moreover, the increased safety comfort features in vehicles, innovative launches, and new market strategies are expected to usher a number of opportunities in the near future.

As the development processes got accelerated in the automotive industry, the competition between the internal combustion engine and electric motors has been magnificently increased. These engines are most commonly used in hybrid and pure electric vehicles (EVs). And, as personal mobility is becoming an essential reconsideration, the competition is anticipated to increases drastically. The result might fascinate you with a completely new design of automobiles with novel approaches and capabilities.

The change, for the starters, has been literally pressurized due to a number of important factors including the immense impact of mobility on the environment, a number of stringent regulations issued by government bodies, and rising expectations as well as demand regarding the latest features and advancements in our vehicles. And to an extended limit, EVs have come out to be an absolute result of novel advancement with multi-sensors, multimedia infotainment systems and applications, multi-actuator engine control unit, and no emissions.

The advent of the 48-volt electrical system has geared up the development of EVs. This new voltage system has opened up a number of cost-efficient opportunities for hybridization. The prime reason for adopting the 48V electrical system is to reduce CO2 emissions. Furthermore, 48V has boosted engine performance along with enhancing power functions. In addition, it supplemented torque enabling more handling and better performance. Owing to the advantages EV manufacturers have started adopting 48-volt electrical systems.

The key market players are investing in the 48V system and are leading to adopt different market strategies in order to expand market growth. On the other hand, the industry is bringing new solutions and innovative launches to meet rising customer demand. The market is prospering with multiple activities. Let’s get to some of the recent happenings in the market.

Advanced and innovative products to hit the market field. The automotive industry is thriving with the latest launches. Recently, a very well-known luxury car manufacturer, Maserati, has launched a mild-hybrid version of Ghibli. With new advancements, the company has replaced its V6 diesel with a 48V mild-hybrid system along with a turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine. With this, the company claims that the drivetrain offers better performance with fewer CO2 emissions and enhanced speed.

Apart from this, another leading automotive manufacturer, Chevrolet, as well introduced new Orlando variants with 48V mild-hybrid technology, in China. The 48V mild-hybrid system consists of a 48V motor, power management module, 48V power battery, and hybrid control unit. With the new integration, the automotive provides a more reliable, smoother, and soundless driving experience.

