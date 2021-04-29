Automotive 3D Printing Market 2021 – Explained Effective Movements | Stratasys Ltd, the Exone Company, Materialise NV, Arcam AB, 3D Dystems

The Automotive 3D Printing Market size is estimated to grow from USD 1339.7 Million in 2020 to USD 6035.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The "Automotive 3D Printing – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2021-2027 " Study has been added to MarketDigits Market Research offering. The study focus on both qualitative as well as quantitative side and follows Industry benchmark and NAICS standards to built coverage of players for final compilation of study. Some of the major and emerging players profiled are Voxeljet AG, Stratasys Ltd, the Exone Company, Materialise NV, Arcam AB, 3D Dystems Corporation, and Eos GmbH.

Automotive 3D Printing Market, By Technology (SLA, SLS, FDM, EBM, LOM, 3DIP), Material (Metal, Polymer, and Ceramic), Application (Prototyping & Tooling, R&D and Innovation, Manufacturing Complex Products) – Global Forecast to 2027".

Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Automotive 3D Printing Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

3D printing is significantly transforming the way automobiles are designed and developed. This technology is being adopted by the automotive industry in order to lower turnaround time, reduce material wastage, lower manufacturing costs and increase the production rate. 3D printing not only helps to give an aesthetic design to the automobile, but it also delivers working prototype in a record turnaround time. 3D printing technology is useful for applications that range from manufacturing complex automotive parts in a shorter span of time in comparison to conventional printers to printing these parts and other accessories. The global automotive 3D printing market is primarily being driven by reduction in overall time of rapid prototyping of automotive parts, innovation in new printing materials for 3D printing and increasing government investments in the research & development project related to 3D printing. However standardization issues, high cost and limited availability of 3D printers coupled with lack of skilled labor are the factors that are restraining the widespread adoption of this technology in the automotive industry.

The global automotive 3D printing market can be segmented on the basis of technology, material, application and region. Based on technology the global market can be segregated into stereolithography, electron beam melting, three dimensional inkjet printing, fused disposition modeling, laser sintering and laminated object manufacturing. Stereolithography is expected to hold the dominant share of the global market throughout the forecast period, owing to the superior techniques and enhanced speed offered by this technology to design and manufacture automotive parts. However, laser sintering and fused disposition modeling are also expected to gain popularity in the coming years. By material, the market can be trifurcated into metal & alloy, polymer and others. The most preferred material for 3D printing is polymer because of its strength and flexibility. However, the demand for metals for automotive 3D printing is expected to gain traction in the coming years, as the components which need to withstand high pressure and temperature can be developed deploying 3D printers which use metals at the printing material.

The global automotive 3D printing market can be additionally segregated by application into prototyping and tooling, R&D and innovation and manufacturing complex parts. In the automotive industry, the primary function of 3D printing is prototyping and tooling, owing to which this application area is west to acquire the largest market share. 3D prototyping and tooling helps to reduce additional costs associated with outsourcing tasks and overall product manufacturing time. Furthermore, the market can be classified geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. North America represents the largest market for automotive 3D printing globally, primarily due to the early adoption of this technology. However, the major automotive producing regions of Europe and Asia Pacific markets which are still at the nascent stage in automotive 3D printing adoption are expected to record higher growth rates than North America during the period of forecast, driven by the declining price of 3D printers.

The global automotive 3D printing market report provides the market share analysis of the key industry participants operating in the industry. These players have been exhaustively profiled and their business overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments have been covered under the purview of the report. The global market is dominated by a few major players and the key strategies adopted by them include expansion, mergers & collaborations and new product development. Some of the major players operating in the global automotive 3D printing market include Optomec Inc.,3D Systems Corporation, Ex One, Arcam AB and Stratasys, Ltd.,. Other players operating in this market are Autodesk, Inc., Hoganas AB, Ponoko Ltd, Voxeljet AG and Local Motors among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in MarketDigits reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

This study by MarketDigits is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at MarketDigits adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by MarketDigits are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at MarketDigits helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

All viewpoints in the report are based on iterative validation by engaging influencer, experts of the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies. Both primary and secondary approach are used and detailed product portfolio / service offering were analysed and have been presented in a separate chapter of competitive landscape along with company profile.

Detailed Insights on Market Concentration Rate:

CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis of Overall Market

Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)

Major Companies

Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis

MarketDigits MR also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Europe or Asia.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Global Automotive 3D Printing Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automotive 3D Printing Type and Applications

2.1.3 Automotive 3D Printing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2027)

3 Global Automotive 3D Printing Market Competition, by Manufacturer

4 Global Automotive 3D Printing Market Analysis by Regions

5 Region 1, Type, Application and Manufacturers

.

.

.

10 Global Automotive 3D Printing Market Segment by Type

11 Automotive 3D Printing Market Segment by Application

12 Automotive 3D Printing Market Forecast (2021-2027)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

….Continued

