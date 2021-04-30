Automobile Insurance Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends Automobile Insurance Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | PICC, Progressive Corporation, Ping An Insurance, AXA, Sompo Japan, Tokyo Marine, Travelers Group, Liberty Mutual Group, Zurich, CPIC, Nationwide, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, Aviva, Berkshire Hathaway, Old Republic International, Auto Owners Grp., Generali Group, MAPFRE, Chubb, AmTrust NGH

Automobile Insurance Market research report studies the market status, competition landscape, market size, share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges



This report contains market size and forecasts of Automobile Insurance in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automobile Insurance Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Automobile Insurance market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Automobile Insurance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automobile Insurance Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Automobile Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Liability Insurance

Physical Damage Insurance

Other

China Automobile Insurance Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Automobile Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automobile Insurance Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Automobile Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automobile Insurance Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automobile Insurance Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

PICC

Progressive Corporation

Ping An Insurance

AXA

Sompo Japan

Tokyo Marine

Travelers Group

Liberty Mutual Group

Zurich

CPIC

Nationwide

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance

Aviva

Berkshire Hathaway

Old Republic International

Auto Owners Grp.

Generali Group

MAPFRE

Chubb

AmTrust NGH

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Automobile Insurance Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Players Profiles

Chapter Eight: Conclusion

Chapter Nine: Appendix

9.1 Note

9.2 Examples of Clients

9.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Automobile Insurance Market Opportunities & Trends in Global Market

Table 2. Automobile Insurance Market Drivers in Global Market

Table 3. Automobile Insurance Market Restraints in Global Market

Table 4. Key Players of Automobile Insurance in Global Market

Table 5. Top Automobile Insurance Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 6. Global Automobile Insurance Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 7. Global Automobile Insurance Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 8. Global Companies Automobile Insurance Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Automobile Insurance Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automobile Insurance Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global Automobile Insurance Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Automobile Insurance Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Automobile Insurance Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Application Global Automobile Insurance Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 15. By Application – Automobile Insurance Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 16. By Application – Automobile Insurance Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 17. By Region Global Automobile Insurance Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 18. By Region – Global Automobile Insurance Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 19. By Region – Global Automobile Insurance Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 20. By Country – North America Automobile Insurance Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 21. By Country – North America Automobile Insurance Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 22. By Country – Europe Automobile Insurance Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Country – Europe Automobile Insurance Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Asia Automobile Insurance Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

continued…

