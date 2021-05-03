Automobile Industry in Iran Market Enhancement, Latest Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities during 2021 to 2025 – IKCO, SAIPA, Pars Khodro, Kerman, Iran Khodro, and Bahman

The Automobile Industry in Iran Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the Automobile Industry in Iran market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Automobile Industry in Iran market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

There are many major local players in the country, such as IKCO, SAIPA, Pars Khodro, Kerman, Iran Khodro, and Bahman.

The Iran Automobile Industry is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Passenger Car Sales Dominating the Iran Automobile Industry

The international sanctions have had a tremendous impact on the industrial development of many industries in the country. Iran, which is the largest automotive market in the Middle-East with a market of nearly one-third of the German automotive market, has seen a drop in the automotive industry with the implementation of the sanctions.

Decrease in Vehicle Production due to Imposed Sanctions

In 2016, the automotive industry manufactured more than 946,000 vehicles, which indicates a 38.7% growth year-on-year. After this surge in the automotive production, multinational companies started taking interest in investing in the country, followed by the nuke deal signed in January 2015, which had attracted attention to Iran’s automotive industry.

