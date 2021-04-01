Automation Testing Market Top Companies, Size Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Outlook, and Forecasts, 2020-2027

The Automation Testing market is expected to grow from USD 8 billion in 2018 to USD 60.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 33.4% during the forecast period. The transformation of testing in digital testing, the rise of DevOps methodology, and increasing usage of mobile phones and advanced technologies are some of the driving factors of the market. Organizations now need to get their products and services given or taken within a short time frame, giving an advantage to automation testing. Some other factors contributing to the growth of automation testing market are the technology advancements giving rise to technology automation testing and the need for quality assurance and testing.

The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Automation Testing business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Automation Testing market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

A brief outlook of the key companies in the Automation Testing market, focusing on companies such as

Parasoft (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Tricentis (Austria), IBM (US), Capgemini (France), SmartBear Software (US), Cigniti Technologies (India), Ranorex (Austria), Micro Focus (UK), and TestPlant (UK).

These particulars additionally consist of a basic summary of the corporations, company profile, and the product portfolio of the company in focus.

The report analyses the gathered information relating to the profits accrued, sales, gross margins, price patterns, revenue and updates on the activities of the company.

Market Scope:

This report on the Automation Testing market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Automation Testing market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

Most important types of Automation Testing products covered in this report are:

Functional Testing

Non-Functional Testing Application Programming Interface Testing Security Testing Performance Testing Compatibility Testing Compliance Testing Usability Testing



Most widely used downstream fields of Automation Testing market covered in this report are:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Logistics and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Geographical Scenario:

In this section of the report, Automation Testing market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Automation Testing market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.

The global Automation Testing market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

