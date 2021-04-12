Automation Systems in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Market by Product, Architecture and Region, Forecast to 2023

Automation systems, controls and solutions empower chemicals and petrochemicals companies to optimize and streamline production operations by enabling a seamless flow of data from enterprise assets to operations, maintenance, and trading systems. GMD predicts the global total revenue of automation systems in chemicals and petrochemicals industry will advance to $10.94 billion in 2023, registering a strong growth over 2018-2023.

Highlighted with 28 tables and 53 figures, this 155-page report Automation Systems in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry: Global Market by Product, Architecture and Region 2014-2023â€ is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide chemicals and petrochemicals automation solution market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global chemicals and petrochemicals automation system market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of product, architecture and region.

Based on product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Advanced Process Control (APC)

Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

Other Systems

On basis of architecture type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment.

Hardware

Software

Services

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America

RoW

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of key regional markets by country and split of key national markets by product over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global chemicals and petrochemicals automation system vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global market of automation solutions in chemicals and petrochemicals industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 6

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 6

1.1.1 Industry Definition 6

1.1.2 Research Scope 7

1.2 Research Methodology 8

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 8

1.2.2 Market Assumption 9

1.2.3 Secondary Data 9

1.2.4 Primary Data 9

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 10

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 11

1.2.7 Research Limitations 12

1.3 Executive Summary 13

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 15

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 15

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 17

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 21

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 25

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 29

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product 33

3.1 Market Overview by Product 33

3.2 Global Market of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry 2014-2023 36

3.3 Global Market of Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry 2014-2023 39

3.4 Global Market of Distributed Control Systems (DCS) in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry 2014-2023 43

3.5 Global Market of Manufacturing Execution System (MES) in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry 2014-2023 46

3.6 Global Market of Advanced Process Control (APC) in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry 2014-2023 48

3.7 Global Market of Safety Instrumented System (SIS) in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry 2014-2023 49

3.8 Global Market of Other Automation Systems in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry 2014-2023 51

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Architecture 52

4.1 Market Overview by Architecture 52

4.2 Hardware for Automation Systems 55

4.3 Software for Automation Systems 56

4.4 System Services for Automation Solutions 57

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 58

5.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2023 58

5.2 North America Market 2014-2023 by Country 64

5.2.1 Overview of North America Market 64

5.2.2 U.S. Market 67

5.2.3 Canadian Market 69

5.3 European Market 2014-2023 by Country 71

5.3.1 Overview of European Market 71

5.3.2 France 75

5.3.4 UK 77

5.3.5 Germany 79

5.3.6 Russia 81

5.3.7 Rest of European Market 83

5.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2023 by Country 85

5.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 85

5.4.2 Japan 90

5.4.3 China 92

5.4.4 Malaysia 94

5.4.5 South Korea 96

5.4.6 India 98

5.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 100

5.5 Latin America Market 2014-2023 by Country 102

5.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2023 by Country 104

6 Competitive Landscape 107

6.1 Overview of Key Vendors 107

6.2 Company Profiles 111

7 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 145

7.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 145

7.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 148

