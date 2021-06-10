Automation-as-a-Service Market Trends, Top Manufactures, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast 2028

Global Automation-as-a-Service Market 2021 Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and manufacturing technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market.

Advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are ushering in a new age of automation, as machines match or outperform human performance in a range of work activities, including ones requiring cognitive capabilities. Automation of activities can enable businesses to improve performance, by reducing errors and improving quality and speed, and in some cases achieving outcomes that go beyond human capabilities. Automation also contributes to productivity, as it has done historically. At a time of lackluster productivity growth, this would give a needed boost to economic growth and prosperity and help offset the impact of a declining share of the working-age population in many countries. Factors including cost benefits offered by automation solution and rapid product innovation by the technology providers are propelling the adoption in diverse industry verticals. However, alterations in operating procedures and business rules impacting the efficiency are might hinder the market growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. The region has progressive economic outlook with the presence of developing countries such as China, India, and developed countries like Japan. Owing to the presence of a large number of SMEs, coupled with the rapid expansion of the retail sector, the adoption of the automation services is projected to gain high momentum in the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this study includes

Accenture

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Blue Prism Group

HCL Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NICE Ltd.

Pegasystems Inc.

UiPath

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Automation-as-a-Service market

To analyze and forecast the global Automation-as-a-Service market on the basis of components, category and applications

To provide market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Automation-as-a-Service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

To profiles key Automation-as-a-Service players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the Global Automation-as-a-Service Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Automation-as-a-Service Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Automation-as-a-Service Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Automation-as-a-Service Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

