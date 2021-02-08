Automation as a Service Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Automation as a Service Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Automation as a Service market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The report titled “Automation as a Service Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Automation as a Service industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Automation as a Service market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Automation as a Service Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The Automation as a Service Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Business Function

Information Technology

Sales & Marketing

Operations

Finance

Human Resources

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government &Defense

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Blue Prism Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

International Business Machines Corporation

Kofax Inc.

Others

Key Questions Answered by Automation as a Service Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

