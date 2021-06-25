Automation as a Service Market Scenario – The Competition Is Rising | Microsoft, UiPath, Kofax

Latest released the research study on Global Automation as a Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automation as a Service Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automation as a Service. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Automation Anywhere, Inc. (United States), Blue Prism Group plc (United Kingdom), International Business Machines Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), UiPath (United States), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (United States), Kofax Inc. (United States).

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID19 Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.

Definition:

Cloud-based technologies used for the business process automation refers to automation as a service. Market players in the business process automation are focusing on technological advancement. For instance, Capgemini launched the artificial intelligence integrated intelligent automation platform designed to provide the rapid deployment of automation for the businesses. Moreover, increasing demand from the developing economies owing to growth in IT industry driving the market growth.



The Global Automation as a Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Rule-Based Automation, Knowledge-Based Automation), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Retail and Consumer goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Others), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Business Function (Information Technology (IT), Sales and Marketing, Operations, Finance, Human Resources (HR)), Component (Solution, Service (Managed Services, Professional Services))



Market Drivers

Growing Focus on Business Process Automation

Rising Adoption Cloud Technology



Market Trend

Integration of Technologies Such As Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Others

Emphasizing On Development of Connected Infrastructure



Opportunities

Increasing Demand from the Small and Medium Enterprises

Rising Demand from the Developing Economies Owing To Growth in Industrialization



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automation as a Service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Automation as a Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Automation as a Service Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Automation as a Service

Chapter 4: Presenting the Automation as a Service Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automation as a Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Automation as a Service Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

