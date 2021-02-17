Automation-as-a-Service Market Benefits, Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2027

Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Automation-as-a-Service Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Automation-as-a-Service from 2021 till 2027.

The Global Automation-as-a-Service Market revenue was estimated at 2.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 26.9% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. The growing adoption of automation across all end-user industries, expanding the scope of cloud computing, and increasing IIoT devices are some of the major factors driving the growth of the studied market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Automation-as-a-Service Market: Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism Group PLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Uipath Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Kofax Inc., Nice Ltd., Pegasystems Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI is one of the significant adopters and investors in the studied market, owing to a high rate of automation adoption across business process applications. Automated teller, draft deposit, and cash deposit machines are some of the initial applications of automation solutions in the sector. AaaS is also helping in aggregating information to review loan applications, validate the credit profile, and automate the processing of loan to the customer. AaaS cam play a significant role in processes such as customer service, compliance, invoice digitization, mortgage processing, credit card approval, detection of fraud, know your customer (KYC) processing, and account closing process.



Competitive Landscape:

– May 2020 – UiPath, announced enhancements to its Business Partner Program to enable global organizations to leverage hyper-automation power. The company is also offering new training, certification, and marketing programs for business partners through the launch of its UiPath Services Network (USN).

– May 2020 – Automation Anywhere Inc., also made its AI-Powered RPA-as-a-Service platform available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) across India. According to the company, its solutions are witnessing a significant surge in demand. The company now has more than 200,000 users on the platform, and with the number increasing exponentially due to COVID-19.

