Automation-as-a-Service Market 2021-2026: Recent Trends , Size, Demand, Growth and Keyplayer Analysis
As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automation-as-a-Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global automation as a service market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026. Automation as a service (AaaS) represents a platform-based solution that records and analyzes data generated by existing applications to automate repetitive business tasks and processes. It integrates the functions, events, processes, etc., of all domains into automation layers to build a unified interface for all workflows. AaaS involves fixed, programmable, and flexible automation used for achieving higher productivity and enhancing organizational performance. Owing to this, it is widely utilized across various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunication, healthcare, etc.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Automation-as-a-Service Market Trends:
The growing utilization of industrial automation systems across the globe is one of the primary factors driving the AaaS market. Moreover, the escalating adoption of cloud computing services is providing a thrust to the market growth. Additionally, the emergence of virtual workspaces and cognitive computing is leading to the increasing usage of AaaS platforms to adapt their service delivery and operations processes. Additionally, several connected devices are being integrated with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), etc., in the healthcare and retail sectors to operate virtual assistants and bots. Besides this, various other factors, including elevating digitization levels and the advent of Industry 5.0 solutions, are anticipated to propel the market growth for AaaS over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Automation Anywhere Inc.
- Blue Prism Limited
- HCL Technologies Limited
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Kofax Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- NICE
- Pegasystems Inc. and UiPath
Breakup by Component:
- Solution
- Services
Breakup by Business Function:
- Information Technology
- Sales and Marketing
- Operations
- Finance
- Human Resource
- Others
Breakup by Enterprise Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
- BFSI
- Telecom and IT
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Middle East and Africa
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
