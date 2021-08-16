Automation-as-a-Service Market 2021-2026: Recent Trends , Size, Demand, Growth and Keyplayer Analysis

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automation-as-a-Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global automation as a service market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026. Automation as a service (AaaS) represents a platform-based solution that records and analyzes data generated by existing applications to automate repetitive business tasks and processes. It integrates the functions, events, processes, etc., of all domains into automation layers to build a unified interface for all workflows. AaaS involves fixed, programmable, and flexible automation used for achieving higher productivity and enhancing organizational performance. Owing to this, it is widely utilized across various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunication, healthcare, etc.

Automation-as-a-Service Market Trends:

The growing utilization of industrial automation systems across the globe is one of the primary factors driving the AaaS market. Moreover, the escalating adoption of cloud computing services is providing a thrust to the market growth. Additionally, the emergence of virtual workspaces and cognitive computing is leading to the increasing usage of AaaS platforms to adapt their service delivery and operations processes. Additionally, several connected devices are being integrated with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), etc., in the healthcare and retail sectors to operate virtual assistants and bots. Besides this, various other factors, including elevating digitization levels and the advent of Industry 5.0 solutions, are anticipated to propel the market growth for AaaS over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of these key players include:

Automation Anywhere Inc.

Blue Prism Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation

Kofax Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NICE

Pegasystems Inc. and UiPath

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Business Function:

Information Technology

Sales and Marketing

Operations

Finance

Human Resource

Others

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

Middle East and Africa

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

