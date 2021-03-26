Automatic Weapons Market Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

Market Size – USD 6.36 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Higher demand for hitech Automatic Weapons and mobile rocket launchers

The increasing emphasis on the usage of the automatic weight weapons and extensive rise in investment in the defense & law enforcement bodies are the major factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Automatic Weapons Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.32 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Automatic Weapons in the special taskforce, rising domestic violence & terrorist attacks, increasing interest in the adoption of mobile rocket launcers, anti-aircraft & anti-submarine misiles, to name a few.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

Scope of the Report:

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Automatic Weapons market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Automatic Weapons market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automatic Weapons Market on the basis of Type, Platform, Materials Used, Technology, Caliber Type, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Automatic Rifle Machine Gun Light Machine Gun (LMG) Medium Machine Gun (MMG) Heavy Machine Gun (HMG) Automatic Launchers Grenade launcher Mortar Launcher Missile Launcher Automatic Cannon Gatling Gun



Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Land Battle Tanks Armored Fighting Vehicles Light Protected Vehicles Naval Destroyers Frigates Corvettes Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) Airborne Fighter Aircraft Helicopters Combat Support Aircraft



Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Steel Aluminum Polymer Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Fully Automatic Semi-Automatic



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Automatic Weapons market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Automatic Weapons industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Automatic Weapons market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Automatic Weapons industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Regional Bifurcation of the Automatic Weapons Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

In January 2020, The Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate, announced its acquisition of a Automatic Weapons business facility in Gwalior, India. With this acquisition, the company entered in the light weapons business where the company will be capable of producing machine guns, carbines, and other Automatic Weapons.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

