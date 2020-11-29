Automatic Weapons Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Automatic weapons are a type of self-loading weapons which include semi-automatic and fully automatic firearms. An automatic firearm continuously fires rounds as long as the trigger is pressed and there is ammunition in the magazine. In contrast, a semi-automatic firearm fires one round with each individual trigger-pull. Automatic weapons such as anti-aircraft machine guns have extremely high rates of fire to maximize the probability of a hit. These guns are also mounted on fast attacking vehicles such as tanks and other fighting vehicles. The governments of different countries are investing heavily in the procurement of automatic weapons to act efficiently during warfare. For instance, in 2019, India has signed the contract for 72400 Sig Sauer Assault Rifles with the US firm.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Type, Product, Caliber, End Use, and Region Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, ST Engineering, KBP Instrument Design Bureau, BARRETT, Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC, Heckler & Koch GmbH, BAE Systems, and Denel Land Systems

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

The supply chain of spare parts of automatic weapons has been hampered because of the declared lockdowns across the globe.

Due to COVID-19, a suspension or decrease in military activities have lessen the opportunities for automatic weapons industries and their business development potential has been negatively impacted.

Considerable rise in demand in automatic weapons market is expected in near future as world is moving toward normalcy.

Reduction in defense spending by governments has been also impacting automatic weapons market as several expected orders are on hold.

The government all across the globe are cancelling the visa of foreign people and locking down affected area which is restricting scientists & engineers to move and affecting research & development of automatic weapons.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Strong focus on soldier’s modernization by global governments, cross border disputes, advancement in land warfare systems, and continuous upgradation of existing combat platforms are the factors which drive the growth of automatic weapons market. However, high cost associated with the development of automatic weapons hamper the market growth. Increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) in defense sector of developing countries is expected contribute in further growth of automatic weapons market.

Strong Focus on Soldiers Modernization

The speedily changing face of warfare is increasing focus of the defense forces and the governments of several countries to heavily concentrate on the development of newer & advanced solutions for soldier as well country’s protection. Thereby, the demand for advanced weapons, body armor, and efficient artillery is constantly rising. Such parameters contribute in modernizing and enhancing soldier capabilities. The governments of several developed as well as developing countries are focusing on development as well as upgradation of weapons and ammunition, which is thereby contributing immensely in the growth of the automatic weapons market.

Cross border disputes

Recent cross border disputes between countries such as Russia & Ukraine, India & Pakistan, Turkey & Cyprus have resulted in regional tensions and increased focus on advance weapons. Due to regional disputes, countries investing lots of amount in advancement of weapons and thus contributing in growth of automatic weapons market.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Fully Automatic

Semi-automatic Product Automatic Rifle

Machine Gun Light Machine Gun (LMG)

Medium Machine Gun (MMG)

Heavy Machine Gun (HMG) Automatic Launchers Grenade Launcher

Mortar Launcher

Missile Launcher Automatic Cannon

Gatling Gun Caliber Small Caliber 5.56mm

7.62mm

12.7mm

14.5mm Medium Caliber 20mm

25mm

40mm

Others (27,35) Large Caliber 81mm

120mm

Others (50,68,82) End Use Airborne Fighter Aircraft

Helicopters

Combat Support Aircraft Land Battle Tanks

Armored Fighting Vehicles

Light Protected Vehicles Naval Destroyers

Frigates

Corvettes

Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs)

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automatic weapons industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the automatic weapons market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the automatic weapons market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed automatic weapons market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the automatic weapons market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the automatic weapons market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

