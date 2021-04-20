Automatic Transfer Switches Market Value Projected to Expand by 2020-2027

“

Automatic Transfer SwitchesAn automatic transfer switch (ATS) is a device that automatically transfers a power supply from its primary source to a backup source when it senses a failure or outage in the primary source. When a failure occurs in a primary power system, the ATS invokes a standby power source, such as an uninterruptable power supply. An ATS can also start up more long-term backup power systems, such as local diesel generators, to run electric equipment until utility power is restored.

Transfer switch is an electromechanical device which facilitates switching between two or more power sources mainly backup generators. It assures convenient and hassle free switching and continuous power supply in industrial, commercial and residential operations. The market drivers of the transfer switch market are entirely influenced by power distribution & transmission industry. Growth in the related as well as complementary markets, of generators and alternate energy sources, also contribute towards the growth of transfer switch market.

Sudden brownouts and voltage fluctuation, outages, blackouts, and uncertain weather conditions have led to the increase in demand for transfer switch in the market. The growing dependence on power and critical application in industries, commercial institutions, healthcare, transportation, and households is the driving factor for transfer switch market.

The Asia-Pacific transfer switch market held the largest market share in 2016. The market in China accounts the Second share in this region. Rapid industrialization is driving the market growth in this country. Also, some of the world’s largest transfer switch manufacturers are present in China.

The need for the installation of transfer switch is more seen in the industrial sector as most of the industrial end users rely on continuous power. The sector comprises mainly power rental companies, utilities, telecom & IT (datacenters) and construction & manufacturing, mining industries, oil & gas, automotive, & pharmaceuticals industries. In terms of value, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in the global transfer switch market, followed by commercial and residential.

The Automatic Transfer Switches Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Automatic Transfer Switches was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Automatic Transfer Switches Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Automatic Transfer Switches market majors.

Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225903

This survey takes into account the value of Automatic Transfer Switches generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – GE, Eaton, Cummins, KOHLER, ABB, Briggs & Stratton, Vertiv, GENERAC, Socomec, Thomson Power Systems,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Open transition, Closed transition, Static transfer switch (STS), Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Industrial, Commercial, Residential,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Automatic Transfer Switches, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225903

The Automatic Transfer Switches market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Automatic Transfer Switches from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Automatic Transfer Switches market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Transfer Switches Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Open transition

1.2.3 Closed transition

1.2.4 Static transfer switch (STS)

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Residential

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Production

2.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Automatic Transfer Switches Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Automatic Transfer Switches Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Automatic Transfer Switches Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Automatic Transfer Switches Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Automatic Transfer Switches Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Automatic Transfer Switches Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Automatic Transfer Switches Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Automatic Transfer Switches Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Automatic Transfer Switches Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Automatic Transfer Switches Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Transfer Switches Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Automatic Transfer Switches Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Automatic Transfer Switches Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 GE

12.1.1 GE Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Overview

12.1.3 GE Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GE Automatic Transfer Switches Product Description

12.1.5 GE Related Developments

12.2 Eaton

12.2.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.2.2 Eaton Overview

12.2.3 Eaton Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Eaton Automatic Transfer Switches Product Description

12.2.5 Eaton Related Developments

12.3 Cummins

12.3.1 Cummins Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cummins Overview

12.3.3 Cummins Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Cummins Automatic Transfer Switches Product Description

12.3.5 Cummins Related Developments

12.4 KOHLER

12.4.1 KOHLER Corporation Information

12.4.2 KOHLER Overview

12.4.3 KOHLER Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 KOHLER Automatic Transfer Switches Product Description

12.4.5 KOHLER Related Developments

12.5 ABB

12.5.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.5.2 ABB Overview

12.5.3 ABB Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ABB Automatic Transfer Switches Product Description

12.5.5 ABB Related Developments

12.6 Briggs & Stratton

12.6.1 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Information

12.6.2 Briggs & Stratton Overview

12.6.3 Briggs & Stratton Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Briggs & Stratton Automatic Transfer Switches Product Description

12.6.5 Briggs & Stratton Related Developments

12.7 Vertiv

12.7.1 Vertiv Corporation Information

12.7.2 Vertiv Overview

12.7.3 Vertiv Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Vertiv Automatic Transfer Switches Product Description

12.7.5 Vertiv Related Developments

12.8 GENERAC

12.8.1 GENERAC Corporation Information

12.8.2 GENERAC Overview

12.8.3 GENERAC Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 GENERAC Automatic Transfer Switches Product Description

12.8.5 GENERAC Related Developments

12.9 Socomec

12.9.1 Socomec Corporation Information

12.9.2 Socomec Overview

12.9.3 Socomec Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Socomec Automatic Transfer Switches Product Description

12.9.5 Socomec Related Developments

12.10 Thomson Power Systems

12.10.1 Thomson Power Systems Corporation Information

12.10.2 Thomson Power Systems Overview

12.10.3 Thomson Power Systems Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Thomson Power Systems Automatic Transfer Switches Product Description

12.10.5 Thomson Power Systems Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Automatic Transfer Switches Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Automatic Transfer Switches Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Automatic Transfer Switches Production Mode & Process

13.4 Automatic Transfer Switches Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automatic Transfer Switches Distributors

13.5 Automatic Transfer Switches Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Automatic Transfer Switches Industry Trends

14.2 Automatic Transfer Switches Market Drivers

14.3 Automatic Transfer Switches Market Challenges

14.4 Automatic Transfer Switches Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Automatic Transfer Switches Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225903

Therefore, Automatic Transfer Switches Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Automatic Transfer Switches.”