Automatic Transfer Switches Market 2020 By Top Companies, Product Type, Demand, Trend And Forecast 2027

The Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market 2020 Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Automatic Transfer Switches Market.

Automatic transfer switch (ATS) is a device that automatically transmits a power supply from its primary source to a backup source when it detects a fault or failure in the primary source. When a malfunction occurs in a primary power grid, the ATS invokes a standby power source, such as an uninterrupted power supply. ATS may also set up more long-term backup power facilities, such as local diesel generators, to operate electrical equipment before power is restored. Automatic transfer switches are the most widely used transfer switches. Growing industrialization and urbanization around the world is expected to drive market growth during forecast period.

Sudden brownouts and voltage fluctuation, interruptions, blackouts and unpredictable weather conditions around the world is driving the growth of the automatic transfer switches market. However, lack of awareness in developing economies and need for regular maintenance may restrain the growth of the automatic transfer switches market. Furthermore, rising demand for uninterrupted electricity and the adoption of smart grid technology around the globe is anticipated to create market opportunities for the automatic transfer switches market during the forecast period.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: ABB, Briggs and Stratton, LLC., Cummins Inc., Eaton, Generac Power Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, Kohler Co., Socomec, Thompson Power Systems, Vertiv Group Corp

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Automatic Transfer Switches market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Automatic Transfer Switches market segments and regions.

The global automatic transfer switches market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as open transition, closed transition, static transfer, and others. Similarly, on the basis of application, the market is segmented as industrial, commercial, and residential.

The research on the Automatic Transfer Switches market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Automatic Transfer Switches market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Automatic Transfer Switches market.

Automatic Transfer Switches Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

