Automatic Train Control Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Players, Segmentation, Application And Forecast By 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Automatic Train Control Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Automatic Train Control industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Automatic Train Control Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Automatic Train Control Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.35 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing urbanization in developing countries is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Automatic Train Control Market

Automatic train control or ATC combines all the system and functions to ensure the safe operation of the train. They use many different technologies and it mainly has three main system- automatic train supervision, automatic train operation and automatic train protection. The main aim of the ATC is to control the movement of the train so that they can provide safety and security to the passengers.

Market Drivers:

Technological advancement and development is driving the growth of this market

Increasing smart cities is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

High deployment cost of the ATC is restraining the growth of this market

Rising difficulty in combining ATC solutions with legacy systems is another factor which is restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Automatic Train Control Market

By Automation

Goa 1

Goa 2

Goa 3

Goa 4

By Service

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

By Train Type

Urban Metro Train High-Speed Train

Mainline Passenger Train Freight Train



By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, THALES announced the launch of their new train control system SELTRACTM G7 which is designed to provide better journey experience to the passengers. This new system ensures safety and continuity of mass transit operations without any cyber threats. With new technologies and development it also reduces operational and maintenance cost.

In June 2018, Bombardier Transportation announced that their joint venture CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems Limited had received a contract from Shenzhen Airport Co. Ltd so that they can provide BOMBARDIER INNOVIA automated people mover (APM) 300 systems to Shenzhen Airport. The INNOVIA system will deliver latest driverless solution.

Competitive Analysis

Global automatic train control market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automatic train control market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automatic train control market are Siemens, Thales Group, Bombardier, Cisco, Hitachi, Ltd., GENERAL ELECTRIC, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Alstom, Tech Mahindra Limited, WSP, Kyosan Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd., MERMEC Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., MIPRO Electronics, ADLINK Technology Inc.

Research Methodology: Global Automatic Train Control Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Automatic Train Control market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automatic Train Control market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automatic Train Control market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automatic Train Control market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

