Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023
Automatic pill dispenser machines are designed to ease the work load of pharmacist, doctor, nurse, patients, and caretakers, by enabling medication counting, medicine management, and dispensing and inventory control. These devices support minimization of prescription errors that lead to fatal injury or death and ensure patient safety. The global automatic pill dispenser machine market accounted for $1,755 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $3,023 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8% during the analysis period of 2017-2023.
Increase in healthcare awareness, rapid growth of infections & chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthma, blood pressure, & others, and a rise in the geriatric population primarily drive the automatic pill dispenser machine market. The rise in need for self-care and home-based treatments due to hectic lifestyles and to reduce prescription & dispensing errors fuel the market growth. Furthermore, growth in healthcare expenditure and technological advancement for workflow optimization in hospitals and other healthcare centers drive the market growth. However, high installation cost of some of these systems and significant levels of government rules & regulations associated with production and sale of automatic pill dispenser machine limit the growth of the market. Ongoing R&D in the field of automatic pill dispenser machine is anticipated to create new opportunities during the forecast period.
The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into centralized automated dispensing systems and decentralized automated dispensing systems. Based on application, the market is classified into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and home healthcare. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global automatic pill dispenser machine market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.
The report provides a quantitative analysis to help stakeholders capitalize on prevailing market opportunities from 2017 to 2023 in terms of value.
Extensive analysis of different segments helps understand various products of the market.
Key players are profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED
Baxter International Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Cerner Corporation
Capsa Healthcare
McKesson Corporation
Omnicell Inc.
ScriptPro LLC
Swisslog Holdings AG
Talyst, Inc.
Yuyama Co., Ltd.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Centralized Automated Dispensing Systems
Robots/Robotic Automated Dispensing Systems
Carousels
Decentralized Automated Dispensing Systems
Pharmacy-Based Automated Dispensing Systems
Ward-Based Automated Dispensing Systems
Automated Unit Dose Dispensing Systems
By Application
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Home Healthcare
By Indication
Dementia
Old age
Visual Impairment
Physical Disability
Parkinson’s Disease
Mental Health excluding dementia
Learning difficulties
Others
By Age-group
18-64 Years
65-74 Years
75-84 Years
85 Years and Above
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
The Middle East
Africa
The other players operating in the automatic pill dispenser machine market include (companies not profiled in the report):
Illinois Tool Works
Pearson Medical Technologies
Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare System
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
Meditech
Constellation Software Inc.
Optum Inc.