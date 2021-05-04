Automatic Lathe Machines Market Players Resort To Product Innovation To Gain Competitive Advantage 2019 – 2027

Automatic Lathe Machines Market Introduction

Automatic lathe machines, also known as metal working machines, and can be controlled through automated operation. These machines are used in the manufacture of bolts, screws etc. They are also employed in shaping articles of wood, metal, and other materials. Automatic lathe machine is one of the highly important machine tools in the metal working industry. These machines can be controlled by cams, which have to be made for each job. Lathes are powerful metal shaping machine tools that can convert any unfinished metal sheet into automotive spares and body parts, precise machine components, and wide range of finished metal products.

Automatic Lathe Machines Market – Competitive Landscape

In October 2017, Okuma Corporation launched two-spindle smart CNC lathe machines

In January 2019, Dynamic International opened a Smart Machine Tool factory in South Korea. Smart machine tools provide a broad range of CNC lathes to its customers.

Metra Multi Spindle Machine

Founded in 1989, Metra Multi Spindle Machine is located in Lurreta, Spain. The company is engaged in designing, construction, and sale of automatic lathe machines. It also provides training and installation services to customers. Metra Multi Spindle Machine offers machine products such as CNC multi-spindle automatic lathes, CNC multi-spindle screw machines, CNC multi-spindle lathe (chuck), and attachments and spares for multi-spindles.

STAR MICRONICS CO. LTD.

Established in 1950, Star Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is located in Somerset, New Jersey, the U.S. The company manufactures and sells machinery products such as small printers, visual card readers/writers, precision products, and automatic lathes.

Automatic Lathe Machines Market Dynamics

Increase in Automation in Manufacturing Industry Driving Demand for Automatic Lathe Machines

Rise in automation in the industrial sector is projected to be a major factor driving the automatic lathe machines market. Additionally, increase in enhancements in manufacturing process in terms of product quality and efficiency due to the rise in globalization has resulted in implementation of automated technologies in automatic lathe machines. Furthermore, growth in penetration of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines is another key factor estimated to boost the demand for automatic lathe machines across the globe. Computer Numeric Control (CNC) lathes are automatic machine tools that allow for precise operation of stored programmable commands.

Dalian Machine Tool Corporation

Founded in 1948, Dalian Machine Tool Corporation is based in Dalian, China. The company manufactures and develops various types of machinery tools. Its products include engraving and milling machines, CNC milling machines, conventional lathes, and drilling machines.

In the other hand, in conventional machines, an operator decides numerous machine parameters including depth and feed of cut according to the requirements. Furthermore, increase in consumer disposable income, and growth in automotive and aerospace industries are some of the key factors driving the demand for automatic lathe machines across the globe. Moreover, the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) in manufacturing is projected to be a major trend likely to gain traction in this market in the next few years