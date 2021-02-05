Automatic Identification System Market Is Thriving Worldwide With Garmin Ltd., CNS Systems, Transas., ComNav Marine Ltd. True Heading AB, Wärtsilä, and More

Automatic Identification System Market is expected to reach USD 305 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Global Automatic Identification System market research report is a proven source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. Automatic Identification System Research Report contains explanation to what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are, and also points at all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market whose company profiles are included in the report. The Automatic Identification System market Report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Global Automatic Identification System Market key players Involved in the study are Saab, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD., exactEarth., ORBCOMM, Kongsberg Gruppen, L3 Technologies, Inc., Japan Radio Co., Garmin Ltd., CNS Systems, Transas., ComNav Marine Ltd. True Heading AB, Wärtsilä,

The global Automatic Identification System Market report by wide-ranging study of the Automatic Identification System industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals. This includes its past performance analysis, latest market performance estimation for the current year based on the Drivers, Challenges & Trends.

Global Automatic Identification System Market Breakdown:

Global Automatic Identification System Market By Class (Class A AIS, Class B AIS, AIS Base Stations), By Platform (Vessel-Based Platform, Onshore-Based Platform), By Application (Fleet Management, Vessel Tracking, Maritime Security), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.

PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Automatic Identification System market.

Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.

Global Automatic Identification System Market Dynamic Forces:

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Improved navigation and maritime traffic management

Better coastal surveillance

Increasing government regulations to use AIS due to rising safety concerns.

Difficult to track range and reporting capabilities

