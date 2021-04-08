Automatic Identification System Market Emerging Technologies and Innovations – Key Players, Forecast 2025

Automatic identification system (AIS) is an automated tracking system widely used in the marine for the transfer of navigational informational between AIS-equipped terminals. It is used on ships for vessel traffic services .It is a transmission system which functions in the vhf mobile maritime band. If AIS is not installed or switched on the ship t there will be no exchange of information. The AIS on board must be switched on all the time until being asked to turn off for security reasons or anything else. The working mode of AIS is continuous and autonomous. AIS consists of a transponder system through which ships constantly transmit their id, position, course, speed and other data over vhf. This information is further used by other ships to track their movements and by coast stations for coastal surveillance and vessel traffic management.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the automatic identification system market in the next 8 years.

The Global Automatic Identification System Market is expected to reach USD 305 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Automatic Identification System market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Automatic Identification System market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Some of the major players operating in the global automatic identification system market are Saab, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD., exactEarth., ORBCOMM, Kongsberg Gruppen, L3 Technologies, Inc., Japan Radio Co., Garmin Ltd., CNS Systems, Transas., ComNav Marine Ltd. True Heading AB, Wärtsilä, Jotron AS, FLIR Systems, ACR Electronics, Inc., ONWA Marine Electronics Co. Ltd., Simrad, SRT Marine Systems plc, exactEarth, among others.

Segmentation : Global Automatic Identification System Market

The global automatic identification system market is segmented into class, application, platform, and by geography.

Based on class, the global automatic identification system market is segmented into class A AIS, class B AIS, and AIS base stations.

On the basis of platform, the global automatic identification system market is segmented into vessel-based platform and onshore-based platform.

On the basis of application, the global automatic identification system market is segmented into fleet management, vessel tracking, maritime security and other applications.

Based on geography, the global automatic identification system market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely north America & south America, Europe, Asia-Pacific And, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Country Level Analysis

The Automatic Identification System market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Automatic Identification System market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Automatic Identification System market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automatic Identification System market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Automatic Identification System Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automatic Identification System market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automatic Identification System market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automatic Identification System market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

