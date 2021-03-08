Automatic Identification System Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Automatic Identification System Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Automatic Identification System industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Automatic Identification System Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The Global Automatic Identification System Market is expected to reach USD 305 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the automatic identification system market in the next 8 years. Automatic identification system (AIS) is an automated tracking system widely used in the marine for the transfer of navigational informational between AIS-equipped terminals. It is used on ships for vessel traffic services .It is a transmission system which functions in the vhf mobile maritime band. If AIS is not installed or switched on the ship t there will be no exchange of information. The AIS on board must be switched on all the time until being asked to turn off for security reasons or anything else. The working mode of AIS is continuous and autonomous. AIS consists of a transponder system through which ships constantly transmit their id, position, course, speed and other data over vhf. This information is further used by other ships to track their movements and by coast stations for coastal surveillance and vessel traffic management. There are various regulation in this market for instance, in 2007 international marine organization (IMO) announced that AIS has to be tailored in all ships of 300 gross tonnage, cargo ships of 500 gross tonnage and all passenger ships regardless of size and this became operative for all ships by December 2004.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Improved navigation and maritime traffic management

Better coastal surveillance

Increasing government regulations to use AIS due to rising safety concerns.

Difficult to track range and reporting capabilities

Market Segmentation: Global Automatic Identification System Market

The global automatic identification system market is segmented into class, application, platform, and by geography.

Based on class, the global automatic identification system market is segmented into class A AIS, class B AIS, and AIS base stations.

On the basis of platform, the global automatic identification system market is segmented into vessel-based platform and onshore-based platform.

On the basis of application, the global automatic identification system market is segmented into fleet management, vessel tracking, maritime security and other applications.

Based on geography, the global automatic identification system market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely north America & south America, Europe, Asia-Pacific And, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automatic Identification System Market

The global automatic identification system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automatic identification system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Automatic Identification System Market

Some of the major players operating in the global automatic identification system market are Saab, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD., exactEarth., ORBCOMM, Kongsberg Gruppen, L3 Technologies, Inc., Japan Radio Co., Garmin Ltd., CNS Systems, Transas., ComNav Marine Ltd. True Heading AB, Wärtsilä, Jotron AS, FLIR Systems, ACR Electronics, Inc., ONWA Marine Electronics Co. Ltd., Simrad, SRT Marine Systems plc, exactEarth, among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Automatic Identification System report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Automatic Identification System market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Automatic Identification System market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automatic Identification System market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automatic Identification System market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automatic Identification System market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

