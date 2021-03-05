Automatic Identification System Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Saab AB, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd, ExactEarth Ltd, Orbcomm Inc

The Global Automatic Identification System Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The automatic identification system market was valued at USD 244.36 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 331.06 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Automatic Identification System Market are Saab AB, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd, ExactEarth Ltd, Orbcomm Inc., Garmin Ltd, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, True Heading AB, Japan Radio Company Ltd., C.N.S. Systems AB, Wartsila OYJ Abp, ComNav Marine Ltd, L3 Technologies Inc. and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– April 2020 – Saab AB delivered the first GlobalEye Swing Role Surveillance System aircraft to the United Arab Emirates. The GlobalEye aircraft also comes with comprehensive features such as Star SAFIRE 380-HD round-the-clock electronic surveillance system, Leonardo Seaspray 7500E marine target radar coupled with AFAR in the ventral fairing, HES-21 radio and electronic reconnaissance system, airborne defense complex, and AIS automatic defense identification system.

– In December 2019 – exactEarth Ltd., it had announced the renewal of its contract with Antrix Corporation Ltd., the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), to provide satellite-AIS data services to the Indian Navy. The two-year subscription revenue contract is estimated to be valued at USD 1.2 million in total. exactEarth will provide live and archived data from exactView RT which is the company’s second-generation real-time satellite-AIS data service.

Key Market Trends

Fleet Management is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– The increase in global trade and oil demand is the reason for large global fleets. Currently, shipping operators and oil companies operate a large number of fleets. According to data published by Alphaliner for the top 100 shipping companies, only one shipping company operated less than five ships in its fleet. Companies, like Maersk, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, COSCO Group, and CMA CGM Group, had more than 500 ships in their fleet, as of March 2019. However, with the growing number of ships, it has become difficult for shipping companies to manage and analyze these large fleets, as the reporting requirement and emission standards are continuously evolving around the world.

– Shipping companies are now using fleet management solutions available in the market to run their fleet more efficiently and profitably. For instance, India-based company Orion Marine Concepts launched its fleet management application called NAU Fleet Performance in February 2019. One of its prominent features is the integration of vessel reported data and AIS data overlay. With the help of the fleet management solution, shipping companies can control their fleet in real-time, due to which ships can navigate any unforeseen climate situation. The fleet managers are now able to trigger alarms with no lead-times, due to which the crew on the vessel can make timely decisions.

– Secondly, with the amount of data available, shipping companies can investigate accidents more effectively. Due to the availability of historical data, the investigation and insurance process became highly manageable in less time. By using the fleet management system, ships can communicate among themselves, sharing valuable information and updates. The operators can plan the arrival and departure of vessels in predefined zones. This is very important for navigating through crowded ports and predefined areas where they must book their slots available for a particular time. The shipping companies must pay for these slots, and the companies may have to shell out more if they do not arrive during the booked slot.

North America is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– The North American region accounts for the largest market share in the automatic identification system market. The region has a large coastal area that requires continuous monitoring. The increasing commercial activities and trade in the region are propelling the need for maritime safety and surveillance. Also, many AIS solution providers are based in this region; hence the region dominates the market. The key benefits, like better navigation, maritime traffic management, enhanced coastal surveillance for security, improvement in monitoring the movements of other vehicles, and prevention from collisions, are several factors driving the growth in the adoption of AIS in the region.

– Furthermore, there are many investments made by the government to ensure maritime safety. For instance, in March 2019, the U.S. Department of the Treasury�s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) updated the advisory document involving the risks for parties with regards to petroleum shipments to Syria. The update adds to the list of deceptive shipping practices used, like disabling the automatic identification system (AIS); to mask the destination of the cargo destined for the government of Syria. These practices are done to complicate the clarity on the destination of petroleum bound for Syria.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

