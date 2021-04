Automatic Identification Data Capture Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Global Automatic Identification Data Capture Market Report Forecast to 2027

In the latest report titled “Global Automatic Identification Data Capture Market”, published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Automatic Identification Data Capture business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.

Owing to growing production efficiency and saving costs achieved by the use of Automated Detection & Data Capture devices, the manufacturing sector is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period, enabling manufacturing to support the high number of products flowing through the supply chain process effectively.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2020, IMPINJ Inc. launched the Future-Proofed RAIN RFID Reader. This is expected to further boost the capabilities of track-and-trace and resource management in logistics operations.

The smart card segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecasted period due to large application areas, the accessibility of smart cards used for identity verification, credit cards, ATM cards, and health cards.

Due to the huge requirement for hardware in various automatic identification and data capture devices such as smart cards, wearable devices, smart glasses, and biometric systems, the hardware segment held the largest market with a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast timeframe.

Key participants include Toshiba Corporation, Epson America Inc., Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagull Scientific Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, IMPINJ Inc., SICK AG, Allien Technology Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market on the basis of product, offerings, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biometric Systems Smart Cards Barcoding Solutions Magnetic Stripe Cards RFID Systems Voice-Directed WMS Wearables Optical Character Recognition Systems Google Glass Vr Solutions Heads-Up Displays

Offerings (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Hardware Services

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Healthcare Manufacturing Transportation BFSI Energy & Power Retail Logistics Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Automatic Identification Data Capture market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Automatic Identification Data Capture market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Automatic Identification Data Capture industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Automatic Identification Data Capture industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Automatic Identification Data Capture market.

