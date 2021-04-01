Automatic Identification Data Capture Industry Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Statistics, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The rising use of smartphones for scanning the QR code and recognition of images and the growing e-commerce industry are driving the demand for the market.

The global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market is forecasted to be worth USD 102.35 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. It is expected that increasing prospects in the supply chain management and healthcare sectors will further increase the implementation of this technology. The expensive setup cost of automated detection and data capture systems is expected to hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

Due to the huge requirement for hardware in various automatic identification and data capture devices such as smart cards, wearable devices, smart glasses, and biometric systems, the hardware segment held the largest market with a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast timeframe.

Owing to growing production efficiency and saving costs achieved by the use of Automated Detection & Data Capture devices, the manufacturing sector is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period, enabling manufacturing to support the high number of products flowing through the supply chain process effectively.

During the forecasted period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market due to the various retail and logistics firms are increasing their presence in the region in order to capitalize on the rising buying power of middle-class consumers.

Key participants include Toshiba Corporation, Epson America Inc., Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagull Scientific Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, IMPINJ Inc., SICK AG, Allien Technology Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market on the basis of product, offerings, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biometric Systems Smart Cards Barcoding Solutions Magnetic Stripe Cards RFID Systems Voice-Directed WMS Wearables Optical Character Recognition Systems Google Glass Vr Solutions Heads-Up Displays

Offerings (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Hardware Services

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Healthcare Manufacturing Transportation BFSI Energy & Power Retail Logistics Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Automatic Identification Data Capture market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Automatic Identification Data Capture industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Automatic Identification Data Capture market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

