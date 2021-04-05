Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market Size, Share, Growth, Future Trends, Scope, Challenges, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook by 2025
According to the new report by IMARC Group, titled “Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global automatic identification and data capture market grew at a CAGR of 11% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth by 2025. Automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technique is used to obtain, record, and convert data into a digital file. This file may include images, audio, and other digital data, transferable into a computer without human intervention. Few common AIDC tools are barcode scanners, magnetic strips, smart cards, optical character recognition (OCR), biometric systems, and radio frequency identification (RFID) systems. These tools offer data encoding, machine scanning, and data decoding, which are widely employed in asset and inventory management, security, and workflow management across industries.
Growing digitization and expanding industrial automation have enlightened the end-users regarding the benefits of advanced systems for data security, driving the demand for AIDC solutions. Additionally, the growing adoption of these tools in the healthcare industry for enhanced visibility of information, accurate data capturing, and optimal operational efficiency. Moreover, technological innovations, like RFID systems, including scanners and tags, find applications across various industries, which further induces the automatic identification and data capture market growth. The deployment of favorable government policies to promote the adoption of AIDC solutions are also expected to foster the automatic identification and data capture market.
Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the automatic identification and data capture market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd.
- Sato Holdings Corporation
- Godex International Co Ltd.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation
- NEC Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Cognex Corporation
- Synaptics Incorporated
- Toshiba TEC Corporation
- Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra SpA)
The report has segmented the global automatic identification and data capture market on the basis of offering, product type, vertical and region.
Breakup by Offering:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Product Type:
- Barcode Scanners
- Magnetic Stripe Cards
- Smart Cards
- Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems
- RFID Products
- Biometric Systems
Breakup by Vertical:
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Transportation and Logistics
- Banking and Finance
- Healthcare
- Government
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Market Trends
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
