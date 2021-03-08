Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market Size 2020 | Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecast up to 2025
Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market
KD Market Insights offers a latest published report on “Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), 2019-2025”. In addition, the report on the global Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) embraces of market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market.
A detailed analysis into the market position of Smart Glass, market competitiveness, benefits and downside of enterprise stock, industry growth patterns in the studied market, regional industrial layout attributes and economic policies, industry News and Strategies has been included.
Following are the key segments covered in the report:
By Offering:
Hardware
Software
Services
By Product:
Smart cards
Optical character recognition (OCR) systems
Voice-directed WMS
Heads-up displays
Wearables
RFID systems
Barcoding solutions
Biometric systems
Magnetic stripe cards
VR solutions
Google Glass
Others
By End-Use Industry:
Manufacturing
Retail
Banking & Finance
Healthcare
Government
Commercial
Transportation & Logistics
Hospitality
Energy & power
Others
Based on region, the global Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) is segmented into:
-
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Relevant points Highlighted:
- The report includes an overall business forecast that aims to gain valuable insights into the global Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC).
- The main segments have been further classified into sub-segments for a detailed review and a deeper understanding of the industry.
- The factors leading to market growth have been listed. The data has been collected from primary and secondary sources and analyzed by professionals in the field.
- The study analyses the latest trends and company profiles of the major players in the market.
List of leading players:
There are various players operating in the market. The report provides a competitive analysis of major players along with their market share and contribution to the studied market. Some key players of the global Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) are
Panasonic Corporation
Thales
Datalogic
Honeywell International Inc.
Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd.
Opticon Sensors Europe
IMPINJ Inc.
Cognex Corporation
Zebra Technologies Corporation
Axicon Auto ID Ltd.
Microscan System Inc.
Toshiba Corporation
NEC Corporation
NXP Semiconductors
Denso Wave
M3 Mobile
Cipherlab
Newland EMEA
Seagull Scientific Inc.
Opticon
Code Corporation
Bluebird Inc.
Synaptics
Sato Holdings Corporation
JADAK Tech
Better Online Solutions
TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd.
Epson America Inc.
Allien Technologies Corporation
Avery Dennison Corporation
Sick
NCR
Casio
Godex International
Cardlogix Corporation
Other Players
The Following are the Key Features of Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Report:
- Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis
- Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis
- Market Forecast Analysis for 2019-2025
- Market Segments by Geographies and Countries
- Market Segment Trend and Forecast
- Market Analysis and Recommendations
- Price Analysis
- Key Market Driving Factors
- Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.
The report addresses following doubts:
- Which is the leading company in terms of innovation in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC)?
- What are the drivers that are affecting the demand for Smart Glass?
- What are the growth prospects in the emerging regions for market players?
- What are the different distribution channels followed in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) by prominent market players?
- How do emerging market participants in the existing market environment develop their presence?
