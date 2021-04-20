Automatic Hand Dryer Market Dynamics Analysis 2020-2027

“

Automatic Hand DryerAutomatic hand dryers are electric machines found in public bathrooms. They may either operate with the push of a button or automatically using a sensor. Hand washing is an important part of hygiene, and so an effective method of drying the hands is necessary.

The high growth rate due to the adoption in various end-use industries including hotels and restaurants, office buildings, educational institutes, shopping & commercial complex and multiplexes, railway station, and airports. The ecological and economic benefits offered by hand dryers are also anticipated to fuel the product adoption.

On the basis of product type, automatic hand dryers are categorized into hot hand dryer and jet hand dryer. Jet hand dryers accounted for 49.32% revenue share in 2017 and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 16.5% over the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the increasing installation at airports, hotels and restaurants, office buildings, and shopping complexes. The high cost associated with jet air as compared to hot air variants may hinder the product demand in the near future.

The hotel and restaurant end-use segment accounted for more than 60% of the overall market share in 2017, which is estimated to increase over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in the hospitality industry on account of surge in the number of restaurants, pubs, and hotels paired with the increasing tourism activities worldwide.

The European hand dryers market is anticipated to be a major regional segment owing to the growing adoption of eco-friendly, hassle-free, and cost effective devices. This region accounted for over 34.6% of the overall revenue share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 13.6% over the forecast period. The demand in Asia-Pacific is estimated to show robust growth on account of the developing infrastructure in countries including China, India, and Thailand coupled with the increasing awareness of the benefits of using technologically advanced devices. This region accounted for over 29% of the overall revenue share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 17% over the forecast period.

The Automatic Hand Dryer Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Automatic Hand Dryer was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Automatic Hand Dryer Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Automatic Hand Dryer market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Automatic Hand Dryer generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Panasonic, Dyson, Siemens, Toto, AIKE, Excel Dryer, Jaquar, World Dryer, American Dryer, DIHOUR, Mitsubishi Electric, Saniflow Hand Dryer, Bobrick, SPL, JVD,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Hot Air Dryer, Jet Air Dryer,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Commercial Complex, Restaurants, Hospitals, Hotels, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Automatic Hand Dryer, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Automatic Hand Dryer market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Automatic Hand Dryer from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Automatic Hand Dryer market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Therefore, Automatic Hand Dryer Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Automatic Hand Dryer.”