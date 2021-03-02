Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems market predicted to grow high CAGR

Understand the influence of COVID-19 on the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market with our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe.

Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Research Study Report 2021

Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems market report is the major research for those who looks for entire analysis on Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems markets. The report covers all information on the Global and regional markets including old and future trends for market demand, size, trading, supply, competitors, and prices as well as Global predominant vendors’ information.

The world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems industries have also been greatly affected.

Leading players of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems including: United, Omron, Samsung SDS, Thales, Gunnebo, Chinasoft International, Huaming, GaoXin Modern, NXP Semiconductors, Shanghai Potevio Company Limited, GRG Banking, Huahong Jitong, Easyway, ST Electronics, KML Engineering Limited, Advance Cards Systems

Market split by Type, can be divided into: Ticket Vending Machine, Ticket Office Machine, Fare Gates, IC Cards, Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into: Rail & Transit Solution, Entertainment Solution, Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into: Direct Channel, Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The report is specially designed to analyze and discuss the latest developments in the Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems market. The study’s objective includes:

Presenting the current products being sold regionally.

Looking at technology in the market and in terms of development.

Tracing out the improvements that companies are engineering and where these improvements may load within the market.

Studying how close the industry is responding to the new products in the Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems market.

Other features of the report:

Gives a thorough analysis of the key strategies with focus on the corporate structure, RD methods, localization strategies, production capabilities, sales and performance in various companies.

Provides valuable insights of the product portfolio, including product planning, development and positioning.

Analyses the role of key market players and their partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Contents:

Chapter: 1 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Overview

1.1 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Definition

1.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Size Status and Outlook (2014-2029)

1.3 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Size Comparison by Region (2014-2029)

1.4 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Size Comparison by Type (2014-2029)

1.5 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Size Comparison by Application (2014-2029)

1.6 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2014-2029)

1.7 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter: 2 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Sales and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Revenue and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.3 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Average Price by Player (2017-2019)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter: 3 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market by Type

3.1.1 Ticket Vending Machine

3.1.2 Ticket Office Machine

3.1.3 Fare Gates

3.1.4 IC Cards

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.4 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Average Price by Type (2014-2019)

3.5 Leading Players of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems by Type in 2019

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter: 4 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market by Application

4.1.1 Rail & Transit Solution

4.1.2 Entertainment Solution

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems by Application in 2019

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter: 5 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2014-2019)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems by Sales Channel in 2019

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continue…

Chapter: 9 Development Trend of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems (2020-2029)

9.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2020-2029)

9.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2020-2029)

9.3 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2020-2029)

9.4 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2020-2029)

9.5 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Sales Channel (2020-2029)

Chapter: 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

