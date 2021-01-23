Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System Market Technological Growth 2021 to 2025

The report titled “Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners, and industry experts.

The Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System market was valued at 12500 Million US$ in 2021 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Demand for congestion-free transportation systems, reduction in environmental pollution, and support from various governments to invest in automated fare collection systems are some factors driving the market growth. However, high installation costs and slow growth in emerging countries are hampering the market. Fare collection technology platforms and developments in developing economies will provide ample opportunity for the market to grow.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System Market: OMRON, NXP Semiconductors, LG, GMV, Atos, Samsung, Cubic Transportation Systems, Scheidt & Bachmann, Fare Logistics, Siemens, Advanced Card Systems, SONY, Trapeze, Vix Technology, Thales, Singapore Technologies Electronics, Xerox, Masabi, Indra Sistemas, and others.

Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System Market on the basis of Types are:

Hardware

Software

On the basis of Application , the Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System Market is segmented into:

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Government

Others

Regional Analysis For Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System Market by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

